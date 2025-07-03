NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers and Warriors Involved in Seven-Team Blockbuster Trade That Finalizes Kevin Durant to Rockets 

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors are among the seven teams involved in the blockbuster Kevin Durant to Houston Rockets trade, which is yet to be completed. The other teams include the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The initial trade framework reported was around Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, No. 10 pick (Khaman Maluach) and five second-round picks heading to the Suns, with Durant landing in Houston.

However, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that it's not the entire scenario thus far, with several details still to be finalized. He revealed that the extra moves aren't imminent, but all parties are 'ironing' out the details as of Wednesday.

After adding Durant, the Rockets acquired Clint Capela and Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency. Those deals could potentially be sign-and-trades. According to Katz, the Capela move is one, per league sources. Only five players who played last season are being discussed in the trade right now.

The Lakers and Warriors have multiple roster holes to fill, so it's not surprising that they are involved. Both need center and wing depth and there could be expendable bigs in this deal, including Rockets' Jock Landale, Nets' Nicolas Claxton and Suns' Nick Richards.

The Lakers acquired Deandre Ayton on Wednesday in free agency on an $8.1 million contract, but are expected to pursue more centers. The Warriors, meanwhile, have yet to address their need at the five.

