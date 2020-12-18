NBA Trade Rumors: League execs indicate James Harden might not be as valuable as previously thought

The NBA Trade Rumors surrounding James Harden is arguably the most discussed topic in the league right now. The NBA Preseason is underway and opening night is just a few days away, but James Harden's future remains uncertain. The 2018 NBA MVP has caused an unusual situation in the Houston Rockets camp and the franchise is still pondering over his trade request.

James Harden and the Houston Rockets' offseason has been chaotic. After asking for a trade, Harden listed four Eastern Conference contenders as his preferred trade destinations. He also missed the training camp, refused to talk to the media, and was then ruled out of the lineup for the Rockets' first preseason game.

James Harden is reportedly “unmoved and uninterested” after the Rockets traded for John Wall. The Beard still wants out of Houston, per @wojespn and @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/RhFHLdZ5dz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

League sources have now told The Athletic that teams do not find the prospect of acquiring James Harden as appealing as we thought. When asked about potentially adding Harden, a high-ranking official from a team that has considered moving for the Houston Rockets superstar said:

"It just f**ks up your whole organization."

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden's style of play and preferential treatment may ruin a team's culture

James Harden in the Houston Rockets preseason game

James Harden has been a top MVP candidate for nearly half a decade. His regular season performances have been sensational and he is acknowledged as one of the best scorers of his generation.

Although he is dominant in the regular season, Harden always seems to fall short in the playoffs. He has never made an NBA Finals appearance for the Houston Rockets and is often criticized for not playing defense and his poor efficiency in clutch postseason situations.

A front office executive told The Athletic:

"Harden is a terrific scorer, but not a champion...He isn't a two-way player and [he's] hard to play with...He is so used to getting his own way, I think there are concerns he can negatively affect a team's culture."

James Harden has had some incredible All-Star teammates over the years - Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook have all tried to find success in Houston. However, every star who eventually departed the franchise went on to criticize James Harden and the team's style of play.

The Rockets reportedly let James Harden fly wherever he wanted to go party on off days. MORE @ https://t.co/7X9RDlqXOB pic.twitter.com/7v3n4KjElK — BarDown (@BarDown) December 17, 2020

According to reports Harden has demanded the franchise to make moves in the past, not only while acquiring players but also regarding exits. Rumors claim he is quick to dismiss teammates if they don't suit his ball-dominant style of play.

As a result, executives believe he is hard to play with and always gets his own way. Therefore, it is understandable why teams would be hesitant to make a move for James Harden.

