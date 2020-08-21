Since the Draft Lottery was announced last night, basketball news has been buzzing with NBA trade rumors. The Minnesota Timberwolves bagged the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft while the Golden State Warriors claimed the second pick. Both teams are expected to use these picks in NBA trades to develop their teams into title contenders in the near future.

Let us have a look at some of the exciting new NBA trade rumors.

GM Bob Myers expects NBA trade rumors surrounding Warriors very soon

What will the Bob Myers do with the Warriors' 2nd overall pick?

The Golden State Warriors have had a rough season without their stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. With the worst record in the NBA, they moved to the draft lottery where they were awarded the second overall pick.

Everyone expects the Warriors to trade the pick to get another star to join their team as they hope to contend for more titles during the remainder of Steph and Klay's careers.

Recently, Warriors GM Bob Myers discussed NBA trade rumors with ESPN correspondent Adrian Wojnarowski on 'The Woj Podcast', saying:

“To be truthful, we’re not discussing trades with teams right now. I don’t even know if we’re allowed, but we’re not. I perceive September for you to be busy reporting on whatever nuggets you have as far as potential trades."

Bob Myers believes that there will be NBA trade rumors surrounding the Warriors next month. Spencer Dinwiddie predicts that the Warriors will trade the pick to Philadelphia.

GSW trading the #2 pick to Philly? — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 21, 2020

What will the Warriors team look like in the next season with Steph, Klay, Draymond, and Andrew Wiggins all healthy? We look forward to seeing what plans the Warriors have for their 2nd overall pick.

Washington Wizards hope to trade their 9th pick up in the draft

The Washington Wizards qualified for the lottery after failing to make it into the playoffs in the NBA bubble. They have been allotted the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard is keeping all his options open and had this to say in a press conference after the lottery:

"I can't say this enough. Everything is on the table for us to get better as a franchise. So, these picks, if we can take two picks and move up and somebody wants to do that, we'll entertain that."

The Wizards have several options. They could choose to get some good rim protection or trade for the top few picks by giving up a few players. The NBA trade rumors surrounding the Wizards are expected to be buzzing in the coming days.

In other NBA trade rumors, the Minnesota Timberwolves may choose to trade their top pick

Will the Minnesota Timberwolves trade their number 1 overall pick? | NBA Trade Rumors

With Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell on their roster, the Minnesota Timberwolves have several options available with their top pick. Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas is keeping all options as of now.

Trading No. 1 is an option for Wolves. Rosas:



"We have an open mind as we go through all of this. We want to do what’s best for this organization. And it means being thorough, being diligent and looking at every option. Draft, trade, free agency, whatever the case may be." — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) August 21, 2020

According to NBA trade rumors, the Timberwolves might be open to trading their top overall pick to get another star to join. They could also choose to build around their young stars, add a rookie like Anthony Edwards and make a run for the playoffs next year.

The NBA trade rumors surrounding the top picks are expected to dominate the news in the coming days as teams seek out the best trades to prepare their teams for the upcoming season.

