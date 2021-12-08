NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers not interested in making a move for CJ McCollum

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly are not interested in the services of Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum. When reports surfaced that superstar Damian Lillard wanted to play with Ben Simmons, trade rumors surrounding CJ McCollum started to trend. Many analysts and pundits wondered if McCollum and Embiid would fit in Philadelphia or if Simmons and Lillard would work in Portland.

However, according to Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice, the 76ers have shown no interest in any such trade and are reportedly expecting that Damian Lillard will demand a trade soon. The report read:

"A source familiar with the situation spoke to PhillyVoice on Monday evening and said the Sixers have had no recent discussions with Portland regarding a CJ McCollum trade, and a package centered around the Blazers' guard is not currently of interest to the Sixers."

The Portland Trail Blazers are certainly in the market for a trade. Both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have been vocal about the issues in the front office and the locker room. Lillard's desire to play with Ben Simmons might never materialize, as the 76ers are currently not interested in McCollum's services.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Under Neil Olshey, the Trail Blazers discussed the framework of a trade for Simmons.



More: Damian Lillard would like to play with three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, sources tell @ShamsCharania and @sam_amick Under Neil Olshey, the Trail Blazers discussed the framework of a trade for Simmons.More: bit.ly/3Gk63YG Damian Lillard would like to play with three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, sources tell @ShamsCharania and @sam_amick.Under Neil Olshey, the Trail Blazers discussed the framework of a trade for Simmons.More: bit.ly/3Gk63YG https://t.co/WgrfF8VeyZ

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum share concern with the direction of the Portland Trail Blazers

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Damian Lillard is reportedly frustrated with the organization and wants them to make a push for Ben Simmons. The front office discussed moving McCollum to the 76ers along with either Anfernee Simons or Nassir Little. Moreover, Coach Chauncey Billups hasn't improved the team's defense and the locker room isn't satisfied with his approach.

As per the report:

"In recent weeks, sources say Damian Lillard has grown frustrated with the Blazers’ play and tension appears to be on the rise between the players and Chauncey Billups."

StatMuse @statmuse Blazers defensive rating:



28th in 2019-20

29th in 2020-21

28th this season Blazers defensive rating:28th in 2019-2029th in 2020-2128th this season https://t.co/vxXHw4ZmO3

CJ McCollum hasn't been pleased with the organization as well. He is part of the same locker room that is unhappy with Chauncey Billups, and the firing of GM Neil Oshley hasn't been easy for the franchise. As reported by The Athletic's Jason Quick, CJ McCollum opened up about the issues in the organization.

"This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced because of the circumstances...This is the first year of my career where we lost our whole coaching staff, brought in a new coach, a new staff, the GM gets fired in the middle of the season … all of that affects you on the court."

"But there is no excuses. I didn’t come here to tell you 'There’s a lot of s*** going on'...but yeah, there is. There’s s*** going on, every day. And I’m a f***ing human being. But look, at the end of the day, my job is to play basketball. So I go play basketball."

The trade deadline is in February and we expect both franchises to make some serious moves before then as their season could be in danger.

