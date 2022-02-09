NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers open to trading combo-forward to OKC Thunder

As per the latest NBA Trade Rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers have discussed a possible Tobias Harris trade with the OKC Thunder. Recent Philly rumors have also pointed towards a possible Ben Simmons trade for James Harden.

However, as per league insiders, the Sixers are also looking to move Tobias Harris to create enough space and salary cap for the Brooklyn Nets star guard.

As per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the OKC Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers have engaged in talks regarding a possible Tobias Harris trade. In his article, Pompey wrote:

"Sources also confirmed that the Sixers have had conversations with the Oklahoma City Thunder about Tobias Harris. A person close to the Sixers downplayed the discussions, saying the Thunder are just one of several teams with available cap space that have inquired about taking in salary in exchange for draft picks. The person says Harris has nothing to be concerned about."

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers Will the Sixers trade Tobias Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer Will the Sixers trade Tobias Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer

Pompey isn't the only reporter or insider who has suggested a possible Harris trade. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice also wrote about the possibility of Tobias Harris being traded in the near future.

Neubeck, in his article, wrote: The Sixers are sending a clear message: they view signing Harden outright as a real possibility. If the Sixers eventually need to move Tobias Harris in order to clear the cap space necessary to sign Harden in the summer, sources familiar with the situation say they have two potential suitors with cap space lined up who they could move Harris to if they need to clear the decks. The pick-collecting Thunder are an obvious team to watch. Whether you believe that’s a central part of their plan or a threat meant to bring down the Nets’ current ask, that’s the word that keeps slipping out.

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck Talked to some people before, during, and after tonight's game. Things can change quickly, but the word for now is that the Sixers and Nets remain entrenched in their positions, and we'll keep waiting to see if anyone blinks: phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-dead… Talked to some people before, during, and after tonight's game. Things can change quickly, but the word for now is that the Sixers and Nets remain entrenched in their positions, and we'll keep waiting to see if anyone blinks: phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-dead…

With Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets in a deadlock, is Tobias Harris to OKC Thunder a necessity?

The 76ers and Nets are stuck in the midst of negotiations. Per reports, no side is ready to budge from its offer. Philadelphia is adamant on acquiring Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons, but they aren't ready to give away Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle. Meanwhile, Brooklyn seems unsatisfied with such an offer.

The Nets know Harden's value. He is, when willing to play, one of the best guards in the league. With Joel Embiid by his side, the Sixers will become a formidable team. On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers understand Brooklyn's urgency in acquiring a defensive guard and are willing to wait it out.

Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers

As Daryl Morey and Philly's front office wait patiently, they are looking to gather pieces and salary cap to support this venture. Harris, an impressive combo forward who is averaging 19.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, can prove to be a piece that facilitates this brewing trade.

Also Read Article Continues below

The OKC Thunder may trade 22-year-old Luguentz Dort in exchange. However, Philadelphia 76ers fans would not be too happy to see Harris leave, a fact that may play an important role in the decision-making process.

Edited by Adam Dickson