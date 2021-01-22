NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers still in the market to acquire new pieces with Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers discussing multiple possible deals

Despite losing out on James Harden, the NBA trade rumors surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers are not ending. The franchise is reportedly still in the market to acquire missing pieces to make a successful championship run. The new president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey is famous for making drastic changes and unexpected moves, so don't be surprised if the 76ers announce some major deals in the coming weeks.

After the Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden, analysts and pundits all around the world instantly had the mercurial trio in New York coming out of the Eastern Conference. This leaves the Philadelphia 76ers in a tough spot as they themselves have championship aspirations of their own, which they have failed fulfill in recent seasons.

NBA Trade Rumors: Daryl Morey routinely brings up potential trades with Doc Rivers to bolster the Philadelphia 76ers roster

Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers

Head coach Doc Rivers recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and spoke about Morey's tendency to be a trade-seeker.

"Daryl's had several trades so far that I've said, 'No, I don't want to do that,' and he moves on. That's the type of relationship you have to have when you have coach and management, I think it works that way."

The new President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey is a prolific basketball mind and has become somewhat famous for making huge trades. It should come as no surprise that Morey is routinely bringing up trade scenarios with the coaching staff.

Since Daryl Morey took over as general manager on May 10, 2007, the Rockets have made 77 trades, the 2nd-most in the NBA over that span. Only the 76ers (78 trades) have made more. pic.twitter.com/gIK5BMoI1X — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 15, 2020

NBA trade rumors following the announcement of James Harden's deal indicated that the 76ers-Rockets trade didn't happen specifically due to the bad blood between owner Tilman Fertitta and Daryl Morey. The narrative caught on, with many people believing that Fertitta moving Harden to the Nets was just a move to spite his former employee.

Is Daryl Morey, not the Philadelphia #76ers' reported trade package, the reason why the Houston Rockets opted to ship James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets?



[@MattyBreisch]https://t.co/YxDp7b5r48 — Section 215 (@Sec215) January 18, 2021

There is an increased chance that the Philadelphia 76ers will face the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs and if the 76ers wish to beat the Nets to conquer the Eastern Conference, they will certainly need more pieces. Daryl Morey is operating with added motivation to improve his roster drastically.

The NBA trade deadline is on March 25th, 2021 and we should keep an eye on the Philadelphia 76ers.

