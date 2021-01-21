5 players the Denver Nuggets could target before the NBA trade deadline

The Denver Nuggets impressed the entire league last season when they became the only team in NBA history to have multiple 3-1 series comebacks in the same postseason. Their second comeback was against the heavily favored LA Clippers in which they fought back double-digit deficits in all three elimination games.

However, the Denver Nuggets lost four of their first five games this season and are struggling to win games due to lackluster defense. The Nuggets are holding an underwhelming 7-7 record and many analysts believe the loss of Jerami Grant is the reason.

Five players that could help bolster the Denver Nuggets roster

The Denver Nuggets had a relatively quiet offseason. They did not sign any big names, and in fact, lost Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, and Torrey Craig. Their defense has gotten worse as they rank 19th in the league in points allowed and 25th in perimeter defense. The NBA trade deadline is on March 25th, 2021, and that gives the Denver Nuggets sufficient time to find the missing pieces.

Here are five NBA players that the Denver Nuggets can target to improve their lineup.

#1 Kevin Love

Kevin Love

The Denver Nuggets need shooting and defense in the frontcourt and Kevin Love could solve both those problems. He is an excellent passer and catch-and-shoot shooter and can lock down multiple positions on defense.

Kevin Love has been linked to the Denver Nuggets several times in NBA trade rumors in the past and according to reports, the Cavaliers are interested in trading the veteran forward.

The Cavaliers surprisingly acquired Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince this afternoon. What's next for Cleveland? Could we see Kevin Love dealt prior to the trade deadline? Come hang out with me, @NekiasNBA and @SpinDavies: https://t.co/7YyyjPCyU3 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

Kevin Love has playoff and championship experience. He appeared in four straight NBA Finals with LeBron James from 2015 to 2018. He could be another veteran presence on this roster alongside Paul Millsap and guide this team through possibly another postseason.

#2 Robin Lopez

Robin Lopez with the Washington Wizards

Robin Lopez is a defensive-minded center who knows how to fulfill his role on a team. He is comfortable coming off the bench and although his production on the offensive side isn't noteworthy, he is capable of grabbing boards and protecting the paint.

🎥 Robin Lopez brings an interior presence and a legendary 3-point celebration ☕️👌#RepTheDistrict | @rolopez42 pic.twitter.com/301st6M5Wt — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 23, 2020

Robin Lopez is on a favorable $7.3 million deal and given the Washington Wizards' unfortunate start of the season, they might be willing to trade Lopez in exchange for assets. He could be a great backup big man for the Denver Nuggets behind Nikola Jokic.