NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors shortlist explosive guard as backup if Kevin Durant sweepstakes fizzles out

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 17, 2025 23:08 GMT
Toronto Raptors v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors shortlist explosive guard as backup if Kevin Durant sweepstakes fizzles out (Image source: Getty)

The Toronto Raptors have been rumored to be part of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes this offseason. Should they fail to land the Phoenix Suns star, the Raptors will reportedly focus on acquiring Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk.

According to ClutchPoints' Kris Pursiainen on Tuesday, league sources have indicated that if a trade with Phoenix does not materialize, Toronto has "other targets in mind. Pursiainen said that the Raptors could pursue Monk after the Durant saga plays out. Toronto reportedly inquired about the 6-foot-3 guard at the trade deadline.

Monk put up career-best numbers across the board last season, averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds. In 2025-26, he will be on the second season of a four-year, $77.98 million contract.

While Sacramento has not indicated Monk's availability, league sources told Pursiainen that new Kings general manager Scott Perry has been listening to trade offers.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Monday that the Raptors are willing to trade two of their top three scorers last season - RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley - for a "significant roster upgrade."

Raptors reportedly willing to 'gamble' for Kevin Durant

NBA insider Marc Stein said that the Toronto Raptors are among the teams willing to "gamble" for the services of Kevin Durant. The two-time NBA champion will be on the final season of his contract and could be an unrestricted free agent following the 2025-26 season.

"There are teams out there saying you know what, 'We know he’s only under contract for one more year at about $55 million, we’re willing to gamble on him,' and the Toronto Raptors are one of those teams," Stein said on Saturday's "All NBA Podcast" (Timestamp: 14:54).
Stein referenced the Kawhi Leonard trade in 2018 as the blueprint for a possible trade with Durant. Toronto acquired Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs and immediately won the franchise's first NBA title. However, Leonard signed with the LA Clippers the following season.

Durant will be on his 18th NBA season in 2025-26 and remains among the league's most prolific scorers. Despite the high-risk nature of a Durant trade, Toronto seems to be willing to once again capitalize on a one-year window to contend for a championship.

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

