NBA Trade Rumors: "Right now, I'm just focused on being here" James Harden on reports of him wanting out, new GM Rafael Stone, Las Vegas trip

The NBA is buzzing with NBA Trade Rumors surrounding James Harden. There seems to be some new information emerging every day regarding the situation of the Houston Rockets. Fans and experts are eagerly awaiting concrete information about where James Harden will end up.

The 2018 MVP played his first game of the preseason against the San Antonio Spurs and subsequently spoke to the media. Reporters jumped at the opportunity to finally hear from Harden himself. The superstar was asked all sorts of questions regarding the NBA Trade Rumors surrounding him and his situation with the Houston Rockets.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden reassures the Houston Rockets that he is focused on staying with the team

James Harden in the Houston Rockets preseason game

To recap the offseason; James Harden aggressively asked to be traded out of Houston and mentioned four Eastern Conference contenders as his preferred trade destinations. He also missed the training camp, refused to talk to the media, and was then ruled out of the lineup for the Rockets' first preseason game.

James Harden eventually spoke to the media after his first preseason game. When asked about the NBA Trade Rumors around him, he answered,

"Right now, I'm just focused on being here..Today was good, Yesterday felt really good being out there, the first time since the bubble...for my first time being out there, I felt pretty good."

James Harden on what he was doing in Atlanta in Vegas during training camp:



"I was just training."



For what?



"The start of the NBA season."



Why in Atlanta and Vegas instead of Houston?



"My personal trainers." — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) December 16, 2020

James Harden played 21 minutes and scored 12 points on 30% shooting. His rusty performance was attributed to a lack of training in the offseason and missing practice sessions with the team.

James Harden in the Houston Rockets preseason game

Advertisement

James Harden was asked about the new Houston Rockets management as well. He spoke highly about the new head coach Stephen Silas.

James Harden says Stephen Silas has done “an unbelievable job” with communication and getting the #Rockets ready for the season. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 16, 2020

When asked whether he has the same trust in the new GM, Rafael Stone, as he did with Daryl Morey, James Harden replied,

"We haven't had a conversation."

Analysts and fans aren't convinced about his desire to play with the Houston Rockets. James Harden has demanded a trade multiple times in the offseason. Matters weren't helped by recent reports that claimed he would be getting his own private jet to party between Houston Rockets games.

James Harden yesterday vs James Harden today pic.twitter.com/0ZbaD6HeD9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 16, 2020

Advertisement

The 3-time scoring champion has made his position clear to the fans and the media. However, we continue to keep an eye on the situation as he may be traded to a different team after all.

Also Read: Biggest NBA Contract: Giannis Antetokounmpo $228 Supermax Breakdown and Salary Detail