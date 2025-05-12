NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets abandon $58.2M superstar pursuit to stick with Jalen Green

The Houston Rockets were just one win away from the Western Conference semifinals. Unfortunately, their leading scorer was nowhere to be found when it mattered the most.

Jalen Green closed out the season scoring 8 points on as many field goal attempts, once again raising speculation about his status as a franchise-caliber player. His future with the team became uncertain as well after his playoff flame out.

Nevertheless, a report by Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic reveals that the Rockets are still fully invested in him.

With that in mind, they will no longer pursue Devin Booker as rumored. How the Suns star, who is set to make an average of $58.2 million/year in the next three seasons, closed out the season with the Phoenix Suns also played a role in the Rockets' decision.

“The Rockets have previously held serious interest in the Suns’ Devin Booker, but team sources said that is no longer the case. Not only do team officials still have faith in Jalen Green, who is five years younger than Booker and $66 million cheaper over the next three seasons, but also Booker’s struggles last season shifted the thinking on this front,” read the report.

The Suns were always more likely to trade Kevin Durant than Booker. But even if that was a possibility, the Rockets won't be in the fold anymore.

Green played all 82 regular-season games for the Rockets, averaging 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Those numbers plummeted all the way to 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in the seven-game first-round series vs. the Golden State Warriors. He shot just 37% from the floor and 29.5% from deep. He also failed to score in double digits in three out of seven games.

The Houston Rockets can be in the mix for Giannis Antetokounmpo

While Ime Udoka and Co. will continue to hold onto Green, they could be in the mix to land another superstar. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst named them as a potential candidate to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He pointed out that they have enough good players and valuable draft picks to make an enticing offer, especially considering the Milwaukee Bucks don't control their draft picks for the next three years or so. So they have no incentive to trade Giannis to a team that can't offer them win-now players.

The Rockets have reportedly deemed Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun untradable as well, so any potential trade package would most likely be centered around Jabari Smith Jr.

