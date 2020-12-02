With what seemed to be an abysmal start to the offseason the Huston Rockets have cleverly transversed the free agency market and have managed to steady the ship and bring in more support for James Harden. However, story around Russel Westbrook is different. As per latest NBA trade rumors, Russel Westbrook's could be heading to the Eastern Conference.

NBA Trade rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets in discussions regarding Russell Westbrook

Ever since the start of the offseason, the Huston Rockets have been in a bind. With NBA Trade rumors surrounding both their superstars Russel Westbrook and James Harden.

The NBA rumors coming out of each player's camp suggested that they had no desire left to play for the Houston Rockets anymore. And even though things have settled down a bit around James Harden, the story is slightly different when it comes to Russell Westbrook, who is right now the more likely superstar to move.

The Cavaliers and Rockets reportedly have had trade discussions surrounding Russell Westbrook, via @ShamsCharania. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 1, 2020

As per Shams Charania, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers have been discussing a potential deal surrounding Russell Westbrook. If Houston were to trade Westbrook to Cleveland, they could get a bunch of assets that might actually benefit them in the long run.

It's a win-win for both Russel Westbrook and Houston Rockets, something that has not been possible owing to the large some of money the point guard is owed over the next couple of years.

With Daryl Morey resigning right after their season ended the Houston Rockets front office was not prepared for the storm that was about to hit them. However, new GM Rafael Stone kept his patience and did not rush into a trade for either of his superstars, in the hope of acquiring the best bunch of assets possible.

They signed some good free agents most notably DeMarcus Cousins. Even though he has struggled with injuries the past couple of seasons, almost every is of the consensus that once fit, Boogy is one of the top 20 player.

Houston Rockets did trade away a few players this offseason but in return got some much needed draft picks for the future, which will eventually help them rebuild once James Harden leaves.

