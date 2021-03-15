NBA Trade Rumors: Several teams chasing Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon, Detroit Pistons hoping for a second-round pick for Wayne Ellington.

Recent NBA Trade Rumors have resulted in several players now being linked with potential moves. Orlando Magic have recently changed their stance on versatile forward Aaron Gordon and have received interest from multiple teams.
On the other hand, Detroit Pistons’ shooting guard Wayne Ellington is also available for a trade, with the 33-year-old on a 1-year deal set to expire at the end of the current season.
While Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon is currently on an $80 million, 4-year contract, Wayne Ellington should be affordable for most teams. He signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons at the start of the season and will earn around $2.5 million, during the 2020-21 NBA season.
NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic listening to offers for Aaron Gordon
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Orlando Magic have received interest from several NBA teams over the availability of Aaron Gordon. The 25-year-old power forward is in his seventh season for the Orlando Magic. He averages 13.6 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.
He has been unlucky with injuries throughout his seven-year career, but is a good backup option for most playoff contenders and can be involved in a busier role for mid-table teams. The Orlando Magic have received interest from the likes of the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves for the forward, although a deal remains far from complete.
Detroit Pistons hopeful of a second-round pick for Wayne Ellington
Wayne Ellington spent a season with the New York Knicks when he signed as a free agent before making his way to the Detroit Pistons at the start of this NBA season. The veteran shooting-guard has been close to his best from the 3-point line and is having a career year in shooting efficiency.
In addition to shooting, his ball-handling and passing skills have also seen improvement over the past two seasons. While no NBA teams have reported their interested as of now, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to negotiate a second-round pick in exchange for the 33-year-old.