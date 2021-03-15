NBA Trade Rumors: Several teams chasing Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon, Detroit Pistons hoping for a second-round pick for Wayne Ellington.

Recent NBA Trade Rumors have resulted in several players now being linked with potential moves. Orlando Magic have recently changed their stance on versatile forward Aaron Gordon and have received interest from multiple teams.

On the other hand, Detroit Pistons’ shooting guard Wayne Ellington is also available for a trade, with the 33-year-old on a 1-year deal set to expire at the end of the current season.

While Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon is currently on an $80 million, 4-year contract, Wayne Ellington should be affordable for most teams. He signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons at the start of the season and will earn around $2.5 million, during the 2020-21 NBA season.

New NBA trade talk via @ShamsCharania:



◾️ Lakers & Nets Andre Drummond's top buyout suitors



◾️ T-Wolves & Blazers showing interest in Aaron Gordon



◾️ Rockets staying engaged with Bucks, Heat & Lakers on PJ Tucker



◾️ Much more in Shams' Inside Pass ⤵️ https://t.co/QNSc8hD2CR — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 15, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic listening to offers for Aaron Gordon

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Orlando Magic have received interest from several NBA teams over the availability of Aaron Gordon. The 25-year-old power forward is in his seventh season for the Orlando Magic. He averages 13.6 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.

Five years ago today, Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon gave us an iconic Slam Dunk Contest.



This footage will never get old.



(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/97vHRDDgNQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2021

He has been unlucky with injuries throughout his seven-year career, but is a good backup option for most playoff contenders and can be involved in a busier role for mid-table teams. The Orlando Magic have received interest from the likes of the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves for the forward, although a deal remains far from complete.

Detroit Pistons hopeful of a second-round pick for Wayne Ellington

Wayne Ellington spent a season with the New York Knicks when he signed as a free agent before making his way to the Detroit Pistons at the start of this NBA season. The veteran shooting-guard has been close to his best from the 3-point line and is having a career year in shooting efficiency.

Wayne Ellington in action for his NBA team, the Detroit Pistons.

In addition to shooting, his ball-handling and passing skills have also seen improvement over the past two seasons. While no NBA teams have reported their interested as of now, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to negotiate a second-round pick in exchange for the 33-year-old.