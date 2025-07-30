NBA Trade Rumors: Steph Curry's Warriors Will Reject $73,890,000 Star in Exchange for Jonathan Kuminga 

The Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga situation continues to drag out. Amit sign-and-trade rumors involving the Sacramento Kings, the latest trade rumors suggest the Warriors have no interest in taking on the remaining portion of DeMar DeRozan's $73,890,000 contract, which he signed last year with the Sacramento Kings.

DeRozan still has two years left and will earn $24,750,000 next year. His first season with the Kings was no different than the last few years with the Chicago Bulls. Sacramento lost franchise star De'Aaron Fox, who demanded a trade to the San Antonio Spurs. The Kings also fired coach Mike Brown.

Sacramento reunited DeRozan with Zach LaVine, but the duo could only lead the team as far as the play-in tournament. The Kings lost in the first knockout game against the Dallas Mavericks. DeRozan's wait for another playoff run, let alone a title, continued.

According to insider Sam Amick, it seems like that dream won't be accomplished in Golden State.

"My understanding is the Warriors weren't interested in Carter or DeRozan," Amick said on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast on Tuesday. "As of a couple weeks ago, the Kings weren't willing to pay Kuminga into the $20 million range (AAV)."

The Kings are one of the most aggressive teams in Kuminga's pursuit. However, several stumbling blocks are stopping the deal from going through. The Warriors reportedly want at least one first-round pick, a good rotation player, and no bad contracts.

Warriors are better off rejecting DeMar DeRozan in a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade

It's not surprising that the Golden State Warriors would reject DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade involving Jonathan Kumiga, their prized asset. The Warriors already have marginal spacing issues with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Neither are consistent threats from the 3-point line. DeRozan, historically, hasn't been that either.

The former All-Star forward is a career 30.0% 3-point shooter on a measly 1.7 attempts. DeRozan has made a name for himself as a midrange specialist. While he can score big, it won't necessarily fit within the Warriors' schemes. DeRozan, making north of $24 million, also doesn't bode well for Golden State, which will struggle with salary cap flexibility for the next two seasons.

With not much playoff credentials to show over the past few seasons, DeRozan could probably be viewed as a bad contract player.

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

