NBA Trade Rumors: Talks between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz over 3x All-Star have completely fizzled out

The New York Knicks were said to have been interested and initiated talks with the Utah Jazz about Donovan Mitchell. However, talks between the two parties are reported to have stalled for a while now.

In an interview on The Rally, NBA Insider Shams Charania said that there has been no contact between the Jazz and the Knicks in the last two weeks. Despite the talks fizzling out, he stated that it can be fluid but has currently stalled.

"As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out," Charania said. "I'm told there hasn't been contact between the two sides in roughly the last two weeks. These things can always be fluid, but this is where it stands right now."

Charania also said that the Jazz have continued talks with other interested parties in the trade of Mitchell. He said that the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards are in the race for the three-time All-Star.

"But in the meantime, I'm told that the Jazz are continuing conversations with other teams that are interested in Mitchell, teams like Charlotte and Washington," Charania said.

Utah Jazz's trade request for Donovan Mitchell from the New York Knicks unrealistic?

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz during the second half of Game 6 of the Western Conference first round against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Utah Jazz are known to be interested in racking up draft picks and young players in their trades. Rudy Gobert’s trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves changed the way trades are seen and perceived.

Going by the trade, Utah requested that the Knicks offer six first-round draft picks, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and Obi Toppin for Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks have seemingly backed away from the request, as they are not looking to overturn their entire roster for Mitchell. Some analysts have found the Jazz request to be an overreach.

Mitchell has been an All-Star in three of his five seasons with Utah, which drafted him with the No. 13 pick out of the University of Louisville in 2017. He averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game last season.

