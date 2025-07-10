NBA Trade Rumors: Tanking Jazz got "rid of" $125,000,000 star to Clippers for leading them to 70% of their wins

The Utah Jazz traded John Collins to the LA Clippers on Monday in a three-team trade. It was an excellent pickup for the Clippers at Norman Powell's expense, who landed on the Miami Heat. LA also gave up a second-round pick in the deal.
Collins had an exceptional 2024-25 season in which he averaged 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 40 games, including 31 starts. He shot 52.7%, including 39.9% from 3. His production saw him partake in at least 70% of the Jazz's 17 wins during the year.
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, that resulted in Collins getting traded. Here's what he said on the latest episode of "The Hoop Collective" podcast on Wednesday:
"He was too damn productive last season. I don't even remember all the injuries they [Jazz] came up with to make sure he didn't play. They limited him to 40 games last year ... He played in 70+% of their wins. They didn't win much, but they won too often with John Collins in the lineup and he was a reason. They had to get rid of him."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The Utah Jazz have no intentions of contending next season for the playoffs, especially after losing the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes despite a 17-win year. Their other moves also suggest this. The Jazz traded Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets for Jusuf Nurkic and waived Jordan Clarkson.
In the Collins deal, instead of taking on Norman Powell as an expiring, they shipped him to the Heat for Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love. The Jazz only got one second-round pick through these transactions, and they gave up one in the trade with the Hornets for Nurkic.
LA Clippers have solid bench depth next season with John Collins
The LA Clippers have a more well-rounded roster than last season. Norman Powell was a borderline All-Star, but LA needed size, along with that production. John Collins provides that for the Clippers. He will be a solid bench piece for them, especially next to Brook Lopez, who isn't a lob threat.
Collins can cover that area, while Lopez can be the floor spacer. On the defensive end, Collins can take up more perimeter assignments while Lopez can be the rim protector. Collins would also fit well next to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard in other lineup iterations.
Not just that, Collins is in the final year of his $125,000,000 contract, giving the Clippers flexibility in the 2026 and 2027 offseasons.
Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!