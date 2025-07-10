NBA Trade Rumors: Tanking Jazz got "rid of" $125,000,000 star to Clippers for leading them to 70% of their wins

The Utah Jazz traded John Collins to the LA Clippers on Monday in a three-team trade. It was an excellent pickup for the Clippers at Norman Powell's expense, who landed on the Miami Heat. LA also gave up a second-round pick in the deal.

Ad

Collins had an exceptional 2024-25 season in which he averaged 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 40 games, including 31 starts. He shot 52.7%, including 39.9% from 3. His production saw him partake in at least 70% of the Jazz's 17 wins during the year.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, that resulted in Collins getting traded. Here's what he said on the latest episode of "The Hoop Collective" podcast on Wednesday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He was too damn productive last season. I don't even remember all the injuries they [Jazz] came up with to make sure he didn't play. They limited him to 40 games last year ... He played in 70+% of their wins. They didn't win much, but they won too often with John Collins in the lineup and he was a reason. They had to get rid of him."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Utah Jazz have no intentions of contending next season for the playoffs, especially after losing the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes despite a 17-win year. Their other moves also suggest this. The Jazz traded Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets for Jusuf Nurkic and waived Jordan Clarkson.

In the Collins deal, instead of taking on Norman Powell as an expiring, they shipped him to the Heat for Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love. The Jazz only got one second-round pick through these transactions, and they gave up one in the trade with the Hornets for Nurkic.

Ad

LA Clippers have solid bench depth next season with John Collins

The LA Clippers have a more well-rounded roster than last season. Norman Powell was a borderline All-Star, but LA needed size, along with that production. John Collins provides that for the Clippers. He will be a solid bench piece for them, especially next to Brook Lopez, who isn't a lob threat.

Ad

Collins can cover that area, while Lopez can be the floor spacer. On the defensive end, Collins can take up more perimeter assignments while Lopez can be the rim protector. Collins would also fit well next to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard in other lineup iterations.

Not just that, Collins is in the final year of his $125,000,000 contract, giving the Clippers flexibility in the 2026 and 2027 offseasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More