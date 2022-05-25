NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz would prefer to part ways with Rudy Gobert over 3x All-Star, might end up retaining both this summer

The Utah Jazz have been in the mix of a lot of trade rumors since their first-round playoffs exit to the Dallas Mavericks. Reports have suggested that they could part ways with Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell, as the duo might have run their course.
Both stars have been linked with other teams, but nothing significant has transpired yet. If the Jazz are to trade one of the two, Sarah Todd of Desert News believes it could be the French center Gobert. However, it's also believed both Mitchell and Gobert could spend another season together.
The Jazz have made it to six consecutive playoffs but have not gone past the second round. Although Gobert and Mitchell have received a lot of individual honors and All-Star selections, the Jazz have not had much collective postseason success.
Many believed this season to be Mitchell and Gobert's last as a Jazz duo, but the front office could run things back by making a few changes. If Gobert or Mitchell are to seek a trade, they'll have a lot of seekers. However, the Jazz might not risk losing two of their best players as they seek to improve this offseason.
How good has Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert been for Utah Jazz ?
The Utah Jazz have established themselves as an offensive powerhouse over the years. Both Gobert and Mitchell have been vital parts of the team. Mitchell has been an elite bucket getter, while Gobert has been a solid defensive presence, making the Jazz one of the best teams in the West.
The Frenchman's ability to block shots and make it difficult for opponents to score has helped him win three 'Defensive Player of the Year' awards. Gobert has also excelled at the offensive end, shooting over 60% in the last six seasons.
Mitchell was reportedly hesitant to pass the ball to Gobert, however, the team denied that to be a reason for any bad blood between the two. Both have done great individually and could take the Jazz to new heights with a decent supporting cast.
The likes of Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic have been stellar, but they lack consistency in the postseason.
The Jazz tend to squander big leads, which they could address by bringing in a veteran to complement Gobert in defense while maintaining discipline in the locker room.