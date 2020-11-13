NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo's sister responds on Twitter to latest reports about her brother, Boston Celtics in pursuit of Jrue Holiday

NBA trade rumors have been on the rise as we approach the opening of the free agency and the NBA trade window. Many players get linked with teams looking to strengthen their rosters during this period. One of the players in this regard is Victor Oladipo who has been linked with a bevy of teams ever since reports emerged that he wants to move out of the Indiana Pacers. There is also an update about Jrue Holiday's situation at the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo's sister defends her brother and claims that his teammates might have lied

Victor Oladipo

An article in Bleacher Report recently claimed that Victor Oladipo apparently asked other teams "Can I come to play with ya'll?" in front of his Indiana Pacers teammates.

While that does sound unethical and arouses suspicion, his sister, Victoria Oladipo, quickly jumped to her brother's defense, claiming that Victor Oladipo's teammates might have lied about the incident.

Pew this tweet reeks......what kind of teammates would just lie like this 🤔 https://t.co/Yxr8h0q2Ly — Victoria Olay. 🍭 (@OLAYitdown) November 12, 2020

Twitter nation joined in on the development and started speculating about who that mysterious teammate could be, with many assuming that it may be Myles Turner.

Victor Oladipo’s sister and Myles Turner 👀 pic.twitter.com/RQm3EdSbNL — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 12, 2020

Regardless of the unfortunate development, Victor Oladipo is apparently unhappy with his situation in the Indiana Pacers and wants to be traded away. In this regard, NBA trade rumors have linked Victor Oldadipo with a plethora of teams in the competition.

Due to his recent injuries, Victor Oladipo only played 55 games in the past two seasons, and analysts are unsure about his return to an All-Star caliber player. However, Victor Oladipo, who is still regarded as one of the best guards in the league, could turn up for another franchise next season.

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics are reportedly in pursuit of Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday

After the New Orleans Pelicans made Jrue Holiday available for trade talks, many teams have expressed interest in the services of the guard.

Jrue Holiday has evolved into a decent scorer, who averages around 20 points per game while scoring 45% or better from the floor; he is also a fabulous defensive guard.

It's no surprise then that several NBA trade rumors have linked Jrue Holiday with a bevy of teams.

The New Orleans Pelicans are openly discussing star Jrue Holiday in trade talks and several contending teams are pursuing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2020

Among the several teams pursuing Jrue Holiday, the latest to join the bandwagon is the Boston Celtics, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

The Boston Celtics have an abundance of assets that they can trade to acquire the 29-year-old guard from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Advertisement

New 2020 NBA Mock Draft filled with the intel from around the league...



-Celtics going for Jrue Holiday



-Sixers & Bucks interested in Patty Mills



-Magic hoping to move into the lottery with Aaron Gordon



All that and more in my latest report on @ringer: https://t.co/MWGF6RSakS — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 12, 2020

With the Boston Celtics playing a style of basketball many regard as 'positionless'; Jrue Holiday could fit into their roster seamlessly.

The Boston Celtics' small-ball lineup along with the constant switch between guards could be complemented by adding a defensive player like Jrue Holiday, whose 20 points-per-game contribution could elevate the Boston Celtics to title contenders next season.