NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Have 2 Major Offers to Choose From as Division Rivals Gear Up Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit 

The Jonathan Kuminga sweepstakes are heating up with the Golden State Warriors having at least two offers on the table from division rivals, the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. Kuminga's sign-and-trade market is dry with teams unwilling to offload much. The Suns and Kings both have intriguing offers, but none that would move the needle for Golden State, which has a high asking price for its prized restricted free agent. Here's what insider Shams Charania's latest report from Thursday said:&quot;Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings are two teams that have made concrete offers with the Warriors over the last week or so. They're two of the more aggressive teams with Kuminga. They're also offering him an opportunity for significant minutes, a starting caliber role in their lineup and those are two things he wants more than anything.&quot;Jonathan Kuminga has held up the market for the Warriors with his patient game. Golden State is a frontrunner to sign Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, but hasn't made the moves because of Kuminga's holdout. He has declined every offer on the table, according to Charania, and is in no rush. Charania claimed that the two sides are engaged in a &quot;staring&quot; contest as of now. Suns and Kings offers for Warriors RFA Jonathan Kuminga According to insider Brett Siegel, the Kings have contacted the Warriors with an offer Golden State has shot down. The Kings reportedly offered a deal with Devin Carter, Dario Saric and a protected first-round pick, which is far from the Warriors' asking price of Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis. Golden State is also unwilling to take on Malik Monk's contract.On the other hand, insider Jake Weinbach predicted that the Suns' offer could be centered around Grayson Allen, Nick Richards, Oso Ighodaro and draft compensation. Allen has three years left on a contract not many contenders would be willing to accept.Meanwhile, Richards and Ighodaro are intriguing candidates, but it's unlikely that they move the needle for the Warriors. The Suns also don't have enticing draft compensation with less favorable first-round picks over the next few years.For the Warriors, the longer this drags, the longer their wait for their first free agency move goes on. They need upgrades to see the core of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green have a shot at making a deep run, but the &quot;staring contest&quot; with Jonathan Kuminga's camp is hurting their chances with each passing day.