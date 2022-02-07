NBA Trade Rumors: Western Conference heavyweights were looking to swoop for Robert Covington before LA Clippers struck a deal with him

The LA Clippers have been grossly understaffed this season after losing their second biggest star to injury. Paul George has been unavailable since December 22 due to an elbow injury, and with Kawhi Leonard still rehabbing from his ACL injury, the Clippers have sought outside help.

With the February 10 trade deadline drawing closer, players have been linked with several teams. The most intriguing news is that the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue James Harden and that the Brooklyn Nets are open to dealing.

However, the LA Clippers have made moves of their own, sealing a deal to get the Portland Trail Blazers' Norman Powell and Robert Covington in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, Justice Winslow and a 2025 second-round draft pick.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, sources tell ESPN. The Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, sources tell ESPN.

Although the Clippers have already sealed the deal, there was chatter that a Western Conference heavyweight was interested in Covington. According to Action Network writer Matt Moore, the Utah Jazz were planning a move for him before the Clippers finalized a deal.

"The Jazz had kicked the tires on Covington before the Clippers traded for him. Utah was trying to use Joe Ingles before his injury to trade for Harrison Barnes or Jerami Grant; it’s unclear if Ingles’ injury changes that equation."

The Jazz started the season hot but have cooled off since the start of the year, winning only four of their last 15 games. Covington would have been a boost, especially on the defensive end, but the Jazz have lost out.

The LA Clippers have had a poor run so far this season

Eric Bledsoe #12 of the LA Clippers wait for the start of play in front of Brandon Boston Jr. #4, Terance Mann #14 and Justise Winslow #20

The LA Clippers have won the Battle of LA twice this season, and that might be all that is important to some Clippers fans. However, they have struggled to maintain a winning run this season.

For a team that reached the Western Conference finals in the 2021 playoffs, much more was expected from their 2021-22 campaign. Unfortunately, they are currently ranked eighth in the Western Conference standings with a 27-27 record.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



reacts to the Clippers' acquisition of Norman Powell and Robert Covington. “[This trade] was a home run for the Clippers. … This is a signal to the league ‘we are coming in loaded next season’." @ZachLowe_NBA reacts to the Clippers' acquisition of Norman Powell and Robert Covington. “[This trade] was a home run for the Clippers. … This is a signal to the league ‘we are coming in loaded next season’."@ZachLowe_NBA reacts to the Clippers' acquisition of Norman Powell and Robert Covington. https://t.co/K4p5n6bMqt

Nonetheless, the Clippers are still to be feared at full strength, and they might have that before the end of the season. Both George and Kawhi are expected to make their return before the end of the season, and could help the team in their quest for a championship. Although they are not favorites to advance from the West, they could make a deep run in the postseason.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Clippers have 28 games to turn things around to give themselves a better chance at making a deep run in the playoffs. They are ranked sixth in defensive rating but are the fourth-worst team offensively.

Edited by Arnav