NBA Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine does not want to leave the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls had a huge offseason this year and Zach LaVine's free agency came at the wrong time. He is in the final year of his deal and the chatter is picking up around his next destination. Many are suggesting that the Bulls franchise is going to use the 2021-22 NBA season to evaluate whether LaVine and the rest of the players are going to lead to more wins.

Zach LaVine is yet to sign an extension and several teams have seen it as an opportunity to poach the first-time All-Star. However, LaVine finally spoke up about his future in Windy City. On ESPN Chicago 1000 FM or the 9/17 8 AM: R-E-L-A-X podcast, ESPN Chicago radio analyst David Kaplan said he heard the following from his sources:

"[Zach LaVine] has told people that I know: ‘Hey man, if they want me here, I’m not going anywhere. I’m building this thing. I’m the first guy in the door. I wanna be part of this"

It is clear that Zach LaVine wants to stay in Chicago and help lead the team to title contender status. He has been with the franchise since 2017 and it is no surprise that numerous teams want to secure his services.

NBA Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine is on the radar of several teams

Zach LaVine with the Chicago Bulls in 2020

Zach LaVine was just named an All-Star last season after averaging 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists a game, all career-highs. He did so on a remarkable 50/42/84 shooting spilt. Although this was his first All-Star selection, he has been putting up over 23 points game for the past three seasons. LaVine is on a path to be one of the best shooting guards in the league. Not players can say that they are a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion and have also made 13 threes in a game.

The main concern that fans and analysts have raised is that LaVine and DeMar DeRozan's game will clash and the two will get fewer touches. Coach Billy Donovan has a critical season ahead and he needs to find a way for Lonzo Ball, DeRozan, LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to blend well. Zach LaVine has been ranked as one of the top 10 free agents for next summer and the Boston Celtics have emerged as a possible suitor for the 25-year-old.

Also Read

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



@GwashburnGlobe

"A potential Celtics free agent target could be Chicago's Zach LaVine, who is entering the final year of his contract. ... In the case that Bradley Beal decides to stay in Washington, LaVine could be the Celtics' No. 1 target."



@GwashburnGlobe

(Via Boston Globe) https://t.co/NAn0BIGQhS

SLAM @SLAMonline 38 for Zach LaVine while shooting 75% from the field. All I have to say: All-Star.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar