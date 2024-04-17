NBA Twitter erupts with memes of Zion Williamson trucking LeBron James 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers faced Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in the Play-In Tournament as the eighth and seventh seed matchup to secure the seventh seed for the playoffs.

With a commanding advantage, LeBron James continues to execute pivotal maneuvers, sacrificing his body and absorbing a charge from the formidable presence of Williamson.

This impact resulted in LeBron tumbling to the ground forcefully, prompting a foul call. He required a brief moment to rise up, a natural response following such a robust collision with a player of Williamson's stature.

NBA fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share memes of the aforementioned play.

The NBA memes page posted a well-edited photo of James in a hospital bed:

Another fan account shared side-by-side footage, comparing it with scenes from the popular animated series 'Family Guy', featuring the protagonist lying on the ground, visibly hurt:

Another fan page shared a video clip depicting a man falling and tumbling from a distance, mocking James' stumble:

@Tcheckx tweeted, emphasizing the pain with a comparison to another series, 'The Simpsons', showcasing the protagonist wrapped in bandages:

"That looks like it hurts"

@SloanPiva tweeted, highlighting the potential severity of the situation and humorously suggesting that this might mark LeBron James' final charging attempt of his career:

"This may one day be viewed as the last charge LeBron James took good lord, pretty sure I’d have a collapsed lung if I took a Zion Williamson charge (if not worse)"

@SenrabG uploaded a man shaking his head, disapproving of the play and hilariously saying 'Nah, Son':

"That’s #dedication I don’t want no day of the week. lol"

LA Lakers and LeBron James secure No. 7 seed after upsetting New Orleans Pelicans

In a thrilling game, the Lakers persevered against a determined Pelicans' resurgence and a fiercely contested fourth quarter, clinching their second consecutive victory in New Orleans and securing the No. 7 seed with a 110-106 triumph.

James showcased his enduring brilliance yet again, contributing 23 points along with nine rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks. While Anthony Davis had a quieter performance, tallying 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting and securing 15 rebounds, his late-game execution, including crucial free throws, proved pivotal to the Lakers' success.

D’Angelo Russell contributed 21 points and facilitated six assists, while Austin Reaves added 16 points to the Lakers' offensive effort. Rui Hachimura maintained his consistent performance with 13 points.

Off the bench, Gabe Vincent delivered his most impressive performance as a Laker, scoring nine points, while Taurean Prince contributed six points and four rebounds.

The Pelicans will now have to go through the winner of the Golden State Warriors versus Sacramento Kings matchup to try and qualify for the playoffs.

