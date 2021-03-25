Create
NBA Twitter explodes as Orlando Magic complete fire-sale by trading Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

The Magic have traded their famed trio [Image: Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty]
Raunak J
ANALYST
Modified 39 min ago
NBA trade deadline day started off with a bang as the Orlando Magic shopped their core of Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic. While the Magic were expected to be active ahead of the 3 PM (ET) deadline on Thursday, no one expected them to trade all the members of their main trio.

Nikola Vucevic was the first player to be moved by the Orlando Magic. No one really saw the deal coming because of recent reports claiming that the Magic wanted to keep hold of the two-time All-Star.

NBA Twitter went into an immediate spiral, dropping opinions on what this trade meant for the Orlando Magic. Fans also commended the Chicago Bulls for helping their playoff quest by surrounding Zach LaVine with legitimate help in the form of Vucevic. There were obvious discussions about who won the trade as well. Have a look.

NBA Trade Deadline: Orlando Magic shock fans by dealing Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier in quick succession

Evan Fournier
While NBA Twitter was still discussing the ramifications of the Nikola Vucevic trade, the Orlando Magic went ahead and made another move. This time, Evan Fournier was being dealt to the Boston Celtics.

Fournier was expected to be on the move, but the Celtics were rarely mentioned in previous NBA trade rumors regarding the shooting guard. Additionally, the quick turnaround time between the Vucevic trade and the Fournier trade caught everyone off guard.

The two deals signified the start of a fire sale for the Orlando Magic and naturally, NBA Twitter had its say on the same.

NBA Trade Deadline: Orlando Magic complete fire sale by moving Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon (right)
With Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier out of the way, the conversation naturally shifted to Aaron Gordon. The power forward had been strongly linked to the Boston Celtics but the Denver Nuggets won the sweepstakes.

The Orlando Magic ended up blowing everything apart and were rewarded with a slew of draft picks and young players. They could engage in further trades for the remaining veterans on their roster, but for the time being, NBA Twitter is focusing on the deals involving Gordon, Vucevic and Fournier.

Published 25 Mar 2021, 22:21 IST
NBA Orlando Magic Nikola Vucevic Aaron Gordon Twitter Reactions NBA Trade Rumors
