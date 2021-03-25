NBA Twitter explodes as Orlando Magic complete fire-sale by trading Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

NBA trade deadline day started off with a bang as the Orlando Magic shopped their core of Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic. While the Magic were expected to be active ahead of the 3 PM (ET) deadline on Thursday, no one expected them to trade all the members of their main trio.

Nikola Vucevic was the first player to be moved by the Orlando Magic. No one really saw the deal coming because of recent reports claiming that the Magic wanted to keep hold of the two-time All-Star.

Here's the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

NBA Twitter went into an immediate spiral, dropping opinions on what this trade meant for the Orlando Magic. Fans also commended the Chicago Bulls for helping their playoff quest by surrounding Zach LaVine with legitimate help in the form of Vucevic. There were obvious discussions about who won the trade as well. Have a look.

The Orlando Magic today pic.twitter.com/E9xWJ6XAS8 — Jon Hamm (@JonMHamm) March 25, 2021

The Orlando Magic pic.twitter.com/C5AhyicwJs — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 25, 2021

Magic: I have an All-Star player in Nikola Vucevic.



Bulls: Best I can do is Wendell Carter Jr. and some picks.



Magic: Deal! pic.twitter.com/Pa0aEeAppZ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 25, 2021

We finally get to see what Vuc can do on a mediocre team in the Eastern Conference — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) March 25, 2021

The Bulls just ROBBED Orlando wtf — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) March 25, 2021

Vucevic hasnt had an above average teammate in 9 years someone needs to give him the Nobel peace prize he’s boutta bear hug LaVine — Clique Productions (@ImClique_) March 25, 2021

Remember that time Nikola Vucevic dropped a career-high 43 points against the Bulls?



YEAH, WE NEVER THOUGHT WE'D SHOW THIS VIDEO EITHER pic.twitter.com/vtTJuK4fjx — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) March 25, 2021

The Chicago Bulls weren't even mentioned in the trade rumors for Nikola Vucevic.



Love this front office. We got the right guys in charge.



Love this move. Just love it. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) March 25, 2021

NBA Trade Deadline: Orlando Magic shock fans by dealing Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier in quick succession

Evan Fournier

While NBA Twitter was still discussing the ramifications of the Nikola Vucevic trade, the Orlando Magic went ahead and made another move. This time, Evan Fournier was being dealt to the Boston Celtics.

The Orlando Magic have traded Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



Boston acquires a strong scorer and shooter. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Fournier was expected to be on the move, but the Celtics were rarely mentioned in previous NBA trade rumors regarding the shooting guard. Additionally, the quick turnaround time between the Vucevic trade and the Fournier trade caught everyone off guard.

The two deals signified the start of a fire sale for the Orlando Magic and naturally, NBA Twitter had its say on the same.

Hi @celtics fans,

If you're not familiar with me, please Google my last name.

You're welcome.

🍀 — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 25, 2021

I’m proud of the Magic for blowing it up, didn’t think they’d do it — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) March 25, 2021

The Magic are downgrading themselves to The Illusions. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 25, 2021

I know there’s a lot to digest right now but I need to emphasize this: wait until you see how bad this Magic team is going to be after today. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 25, 2021

YOU GET A MAGIC PLAYER

YOU GET A MAGIC PLAYER pic.twitter.com/Sf61ChSMVS — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) March 25, 2021

Oh, so Magic is getting Cade pic.twitter.com/nwWuE6PCkG — ThunderChats (@ThunderChats) March 25, 2021

The packages for Vucevic and Fournier make what the Raptors want for Kyle Lowry an absolute joke — Ry🐝 (@NinjaBands) March 25, 2021

NBA Trade Deadline: Orlando Magic complete fire sale by moving Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon (right)

With Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier out of the way, the conversation naturally shifted to Aaron Gordon. The power forward had been strongly linked to the Boston Celtics but the Denver Nuggets won the sweepstakes.

Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick to the Magic for Aaron Gordon, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/VWMUVCokeS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

The Orlando Magic ended up blowing everything apart and were rewarded with a slew of draft picks and young players. They could engage in further trades for the remaining veterans on their roster, but for the time being, NBA Twitter is focusing on the deals involving Gordon, Vucevic and Fournier.

Steve Clifford at Magic practice tomorrow after trading away Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, and Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/d200CP6RTf — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 25, 2021

How Aaron Gordon walking into the Nuggets locker room pic.twitter.com/3hzsI8Bf37 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 25, 2021

Please tell me just how close Boston was to getting Aaron Gordon. I’m gonna pretend to be surprised. — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) March 25, 2021

Danny Ainge could have had Myles Turner, Aaron Gordon or Nikola Vucevic but all he managed to get was...Evan Fournier. pic.twitter.com/PiM0E9dRn0 — Colb (@___Colb___) March 25, 2021

Aaron Gordon is 25 in real years, but 75 in trade rumor years. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) March 25, 2021

I think Aaron Gordon in a defined role with Jokic next to him and Murray on the perimeter can be really good — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 25, 2021

It had to hurt Tim Connelly to lose RJ Hampton. He REALLY liked him. But that seems like a good price tag for Aaron Gordon. Nuggets are very intriguing. — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) March 25, 2021