NBA Twitter pours its heart out as LaMarcus Aldridge announces shock retirement

In a shocking turn of events, Brooklyn Nets veteran power forward LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement today through his Twitter account. Aldridge's 15-year long NBA career had to come to an end after he played his last game with an irregular heartbeat. He will now enjoy his retirement after a successful stint in the league.
As soon as LaMarcus Aldridge declared his retirement through the social media website, NBA Twitter came together to bid farewell to a legendary player.
NBA Twitter congratulates LaMarcus Aldridge on a successful career following his retirement announcement
LaMarcus Aldridge played for the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and the Brooklyn Nets in his career. The big man was known to operate in the post and mid-range, using his size and efficient shooting to trouble opposition.
Twitter paid a heartfelt tribute to the power forward, and here are some reactions from NBA players and fans.
In an incredible career that spanned 15 years, LaMarcus Aldridge averaged a solid 19 points and 8 rebounds on 49% shooting from the field. Aldridge made the All-Star team seven times and was part of the All-NBA team on five occasions. He was also a part of the 2006-07 NBA All-Rookie team.
LaMarcus Aldridge's most memorable postseason performance came in the Portland Trail Blazers' first-round series against Houston Rockets in 2014. Aldridge scored a total of 89 points in two games, making an absurd 35 of 59 field goals attempted.
LaMarcus Aldridge had an impressive run with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he played for 9 seasons. Five of his NBA All-Star appearances came with Portland, and he still leads the franchise in rebounds. Aldridge then moved to the San Antonio Spurs to play under Gregg Popovich, and recently joined the championship contenders Brooklyn Nets in a buyout deal.
LaMarcus Aldridge retires without winning the elusive Larry O'Brien trophy, but his unique style of play and presence in the paint on both ends will forever be etched in the memory of fans.
