NBA Twitter pours its heart out as LaMarcus Aldridge announces shock retirement

In a shocking turn of events, Brooklyn Nets veteran power forward LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement today through his Twitter account. Aldridge's 15-year long NBA career had to come to an end after he played his last game with an irregular heartbeat. He will now enjoy his retirement after a successful stint in the league.

As soon as LaMarcus Aldridge declared his retirement through the social media website, NBA Twitter came together to bid farewell to a legendary player.

NBA Twitter congratulates LaMarcus Aldridge on a successful career following his retirement announcement

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

LaMarcus Aldridge played for the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and the Brooklyn Nets in his career. The big man was known to operate in the post and mid-range, using his size and efficient shooting to trouble opposition.

Twitter paid a heartfelt tribute to the power forward, and here are some reactions from NBA players and fans.

Congrats LA! Midrange King. Enjoy your life fam! 🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/Fvhrr2l1FX — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 15, 2021

It was an absolute honor to play with you my brother. I wish you nothing but the best for you and your family. Take care my brother #TheLtraaaaaaaiiiiiiiiin 🚂 pic.twitter.com/GZqDywRylj — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) April 15, 2021

Hall of fame career and even better person!!! Salute to you killa @aldridge_12 🙏🏾 https://t.co/fACGNaidkU — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 15, 2021

@aldridge_12, the realist I've ever met. We played together 1 season, and you would think we've known each other for decades. Your " star" stature never changed you. You never looked at yourself like that, you were just "LA". I always loved that about you. My brother for life. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/UKTZyDNKNw — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 15, 2021

7-time All-Star, retires with 19,951 career regular-season points. Anyone who has been a fan of the NBA for the last 15 years can close their eyes and see LA operating in his office on the left block. Enjoy that family time, stay healthy, will miss watching you play. https://t.co/rM5SU6r6lE — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) April 15, 2021

One of the toughest match ups I had to face! Congratulations on an amazing career! Enjoy family time... https://t.co/1wNKwK5iJ7 — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) April 15, 2021

Congrats to LaMarcus Aldridge on an amazing career. He's always been one of my favorite players to map.



So asymmetric, such a beautiful set of post moves.



There will never be another player like him. Oh, and hook 'em! pic.twitter.com/sp9jILQw8S — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) April 15, 2021

Glad I had chance to share the court with you! All the best to you and your family! 💪 — Dāvis Bertāns (@DBertans_42) April 15, 2021

Always remember the good times, particularly those at McLoughlin Auto Mall #RipCity https://t.co/Bb7hfYaoe4 — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) April 15, 2021

LaMarcus Aldridge is one of only 25 players in NBA history with 19,000+ career points and 8,000+ career rebounds.



A 7x All-Star and 5x All-NBA.



Hell of a career. pic.twitter.com/CLqqVFVNn2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 15, 2021

LaMarcus Aldridge’s best stat lines:



56 PTS - 9 REB - 4 BLK

41 PTS - 8 REB - 2 BLK

48 PTS - 13 REB - 6 AST

40 PTS - 11 REB - 3 STL

40 PTS - 9 REB - 3 BLK

44 PTS - 13 REB - 5 AST

42 PTS - 8 REB - 2 BLK

46 PTS - 18 REB - 2 BLK

45 PTS - 9 REB - 3 BLK

43 PTS - 8 REB - 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/9E77j3Xtgd — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 15, 2021

In an incredible career that spanned 15 years, LaMarcus Aldridge averaged a solid 19 points and 8 rebounds on 49% shooting from the field. Aldridge made the All-Star team seven times and was part of the All-NBA team on five occasions. He was also a part of the 2006-07 NBA All-Rookie team.

LaMarcus Aldridge's most memorable postseason performance came in the Portland Trail Blazers' first-round series against Houston Rockets in 2014. Aldridge scored a total of 89 points in two games, making an absurd 35 of 59 field goals attempted.

LaMarcus Aldridge Appreciation Post



7 x NBA All-Star

5 x All-NBA

Blazers all-time rebound leader

LeBron & Melo are the only active players with more 2-PT field goals pic.twitter.com/PxTdlANkoi — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 15, 2021

Legendary run my brother! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/oCAzEzRLdk — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) April 15, 2021

LaMarcus Aldridge retires 47th on the NBA's all-time scoring list.



This season alone he passed John Stockton and Bernard King.



He’s the @trailblazers 3rd leading scorer all-time (12,562) behind Clyde Drexler (18,040) and Damian Lillard (16,379). pic.twitter.com/wRxjw3Ukru — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 15, 2021

LaMarcus Aldridge had an impressive run with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he played for 9 seasons. Five of his NBA All-Star appearances came with Portland, and he still leads the franchise in rebounds. Aldridge then moved to the San Antonio Spurs to play under Gregg Popovich, and recently joined the championship contenders Brooklyn Nets in a buyout deal.

LaMarcus Aldridge retires without winning the elusive Larry O'Brien trophy, but his unique style of play and presence in the paint on both ends will forever be etched in the memory of fans.

