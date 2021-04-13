Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant entangled in another Twitter feud after NFL Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe's false claim

Kevin Durant is no stranger to controversies, especially those that occur on social media website Twitter. Durant is known to interact with fans and is an expert at trolling as well, making his account a must-follow.

The latest Twitter feud the Brooklyn Nets star has tangled himself in involves 'Undisputed' host Shannon Sharpe, and new developments have come to light regarding the tussle.

Kevin Durant and Shannon Sharpe go back and forth on Twitter as their feud continues

Shannon Sharpe, former NFL star and 'Undisputed' co-host, is known to make sensational claims both on the show and through his Twitter handle. However, things recently got out of hand when he went ahead and pushed a fake quote about Kevin Durant on live TV.

Following the incident, Durant took to his Twitter account to clarify the situation, and in turn, was blocked by Sharpe. He responded to the Brooklyn Nets forward's Tweet sometime later, asking him to discuss the matter in private instead of responding on social media.

Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again. When did I say this @ShannonSharpe ??????????????????????????? https://t.co/698XHOxcYn — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

The dispute began with Shannon Sharpe responding to Kevin Durant's claim that he is not motivated by the idea of winning rings. That's when Sharpe went ahead and attributed a quote to Durant, which later turned out to be fake.

KD, IF* you wanna talk to me. I’m not hard to find, but I’m not going bck and forth on social media. Whatever our differences are. They can be handled out of the eye of social media. 👍🏾👍🏾 https://t.co/60CGNzMRg9 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 13, 2021

Kevin Durant has never been far from the headlines thanks to his Twitter activity. A notable moment occurred in 2017, when the Brooklyn Nets star was caught using a burner account to defend himself against Twitter trolls. Kevin Durant later admitted to using a burner account, and the incident has been etched in the memory of NBA fans ever since.

Kevin Durant is expected to feature for the Brooklyn Nets in today's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which was postponed earlier due to shootings in Minneapolis. After the game against Wolves, the Nets will play table-toppers Philadelphia 76ers, a team they could face in the Eastern Conference Finals this season.

