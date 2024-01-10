NBA Twitter reveals last Spurs ROTM was in 2004, despite Victor Wembanyama's presence

Over the past 20 years, the San Antonio Spurs have been one of the most successful franchises in the NBA. However, on Twitter account recently revealed an eye-popping regarding their younger players.

Despite winning multiple championships and developing an array of Hall of Fame talents, it's been some time since a Spurs player has won Rookie of the Month. For most of the league, they've had a prospect do it at least once in the past five years. However, the last person to do it for San Antonio was back in 2004.

Beno Udrih is the last player in Spurs history to be named Rookie of the Month. He was taken with the 28th overall pick in 2004 and went on the play 13 years in the league. As a rookie, he averaged 5.9 points and 1.9 assists.

Before this year, it's been some time since San Antonio had a big-name rookie. One player that comes to mind is Kawhi Leonard. While he finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting his first season, he was never named Rookie of the Month.

Victor Wembanyama makes this San Antonio Spurs stat even more jaw-dropping

By far the biggest thing that stands out about this San Antonio Spurs stat is the rookie they have on their roster now. Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA was a massive amount of hype, and has answered the call. Despite this, he still hasn't been able to end the franchise's Rookie of the Month drought.

Through his first 31 games, Wembanyama is averaging a double-double with 19.3 points and 10.1 rebounds. He is also leading the league in blocks per game at 3.3. The French big man recently stole the show in a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks where he had an array of highlight plays.

Wembanyama is among the frontrunners for Rookie of the Year, but still hasn't secured ROTM through December. The main reason why this hasn't happened is because his main competition for ROY also plays in the Western Conference.

After missing last season with a foot injury, Chet Holmgren has debuted in dominant fashion for the OKC Thunder. He is currently averaging 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks on 55/40/81 shooting splits. These numbers, along with his team success, led him to getting Rookie of the Month for November and December.

With their numbers being relatively close, team success has likely been the deciding factor in Holmgren beating out Wembanyama the first two months. Right now, the Thunder are second in the Western Conference with a 24-11 record. Meanwhile, the Spurs are one of the worst teams in the league at 5-30.

As long as Wembanyama maintains this level of play, he end San Antonio's Rookie of the Month drought at some point this season.