"You can also expect an investigation from me since Joel Embiid was robbed" - NBA world reacts strongly to news of Nikola Jokic winning MVP over 76ers talisman

Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic found themselves in one of the tightest MVP races in recent memory. Each player was more than worthy of taking home the hardware.

On Monday afternoon, the basketball community got its long-awaited answer.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Nikola Jokic has been named MVP for the second-straight season. In 74 games for the Nuggets this season, he posted averages of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists.

After falling just short last season, many felt this was the year for Joel Embiid to land MVP. Once it emerged that Jokic had won again, fans quickly rushed to social media to voice their displeasure. The main consensus was that Embiid was a huge snub.

Embiid took his game to new heights this year and still was not named MVP. His 30.6 points per game were a career-high and made him the first center to win the scoring title since Shaquille O'Neal over 20 years ago. It's also worth noting O'Neal won MVP that season.

Despite this and other factors, voters still felt Nikola Jokic was most deserving for the second year in a row.

The incredible story of Nikola Jokic contiues

At the end of the day, there was no wrong answer when choosing among the MVP finalists this season. All three are some of the NBA's top talents, and put on incredible campaigns during the regular season.

With his second-straight MVP win, the incredible story of Nikola Jokic continued. Since entering the league back in 2015, he has slowly blossomed into one of the game's most skilled players.

Drafting in the second round can be a hit-or-miss adventure for teams, but the Nuggets found a diamond in the rough with Jokic. Taken 41st overall, he is the lowest drafted MVP in league history.

It is considered a win when a franchise finds a rotation piece that late in the draft, let alone a player who can ascend to MVP status. Denver not only deserves credit for finding Jokic, but for un-tapping his potential in a huge way.

Without Jokic, the Nuggets would have been near the bottom of the standings. Being without two of their top players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., it was on him to carry the team every night.

Even with their early exit in the postseason, Jokic is still deserving of the award for his phenomenal play.

