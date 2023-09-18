“Need a big crown for his big a** head” – Josh Hart gibes at former Villanova teammate being hailed as ‘King’ by Knicks fans

Josh Hart has been a revelation for the New York Knicks since joining at the February trade deadline.

The versatile forward greatly impacted Tom Thibodeau's team and earned himself a contract extension as a result. However, a big part of Hart's success with New York was allowing him to team up with former Villanova teammate and close friend Jalen Brunson.

The former collegiate stars have instantly struck up on-court chemistry and taken the Knicks to a new level alongside All-Star forward Julius Randle. Furthermore, the duo's friendship has brought a feel-good factor to the Knicks — something the fanbase hasn't had in a long time.

In the latest "Josh Hart moment," the Knicks forward took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to throw shade at his best friend, joking that he has a big a** head.

"If he’s a king, you going to need a big crown to for his big a** head," Brunson said."

Hart's comments were in reaction to a tweet from a Knicks fan account, crediting Brunson for his performances since joining the New York-based franchise last summer. The post noted how the guard is underpaid in his current deal.

Jalen Brunson recently trolled Josh Hart after he signed contract extension

Earlier this summer, Josh Hart inked an $81 million contract extension with the Knicks, per Spotrac, keeping him with the franchise until the end of the 2028 season, if New York picks up their team option for the final year of his contract.

Shortly after the deal was announced, Jalen Brunson tweeted, letting Hart know that he would be picking up the tab on their next meal in reference to his latest payday.

Later that day, Brunson was caught trolling Hart while out to dinner, calling him the "Bag Man." He referenced Hart's latest deal and the fact that he will secure an increase in his base salary once his new contract kicks in after the upcoming season.

“Bag man. Major bag man,” Brunson said.

With Hart tied down to the Knicks for the foreseeable future and the franchise coming off an encouraging season where they return to the playoffs after missing out in 2022, Knicks fans have every reason to be excited.

The trio of Hart, Brunson and Randel are capable of taking the Knicks back to the postseason again in the coming season. The development of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett will be X-factors that could determine how deep a run the team makes.

However, for now, Knicks fans will just be happy that two of their team's best players are enjoying being on the same team.