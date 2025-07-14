"Need that Carmelo vs Beasley 1-on-1 matchup": NBA fans erupt after animated Michael Beasley lights up BIG3 with scintillating display

Michael Beasley led Miami 305 to an exciting 52-49 win against DMV Trilogy on Sunday in Week 5 of The BIG3 tournament. The former LA Lakers forward scored five straight points to drag his team to a come-from-behind victory. After he hit a turnaround jumper for the game-winning shot, Beasley celebrated with fans by dancing along the sidelines.

Fans promptly reacted to his performance:

ESSENTIAl @essentialceo LINK We need that Carmelo vs Beasley 1-on-1 matchup - for the culture.

One fan said:

Burch__2K @Burch__2K LINK i wanna see a him and melo bag work session i feel like them 2 in the mid range would be beautiful to watch

Another fan added:

Chief @chiefflips LINK 1v1 legend. melo needs to give him his one’s 😂😂😂

One more fan continued:

ThatsBall @AnythingLuka LINK Him vs melo 1v1 Of the year 🔥

Another fan reacted:

Chris Reilly @C_Reilly5 LINK The Jake Paul of basketball Finding success in a niche part of the sport and has the celebrations and personality to boot

Michael Beasley has become a legend in the tournament co-founded by rapper Ice Cube and Cube Vision COO Jeff Kwatinetz. Last season, he led the 3's Company to a runner-up finish. Beasley, Reggie Evans, Mario Chalmers and Sean Williams stuck together for the 2025 campaign. They added Lance Stephenson, another former NBA player, to the Miami 305 roster to challenge for the championship.

Miami trailed 25-18 in the first half but dominated the second half 34-24 behind its stars to rally for the win. Beasley finished the game with a game-high 30 points and nine rebounds. Stephenson contributed 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Chalmers delivered three points, four rebounds and four assists.

The partnership between Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson is an interesting one for the Michael Cooper-coached team. Beasley and Stephenson went head-to-head in a highly publicized 1-on-1 showdown in early June that the 6-foot-8 forward won.

Beasley’s impressive win started fan interest in seeing a face-off against NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, one of the league’s deadliest 1-on-1 operators. He added fuel to the fire when he told streamer Adin Ross that he would “bust” Melo in a mano-a-mano duel.

Carmelo Anthony insisted he would not lose to Michael Beasley in a 1-on-1 matchup

Michael Beasley’s challenge to Carmelo Anthony quickly went viral. In his “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast on June 12, Anthony responded to the provocation.

“I’m not losing a 1v1 game, bro. I’ve never lost a 1v1 game. I’m not saying I’m going out there playing. What I’m saying is I got ridiculed for doing this sh** at the highest level, for being a 1v1 n****.”

Anthony insisted that he would not lace up his shoes again for a mano-a-mano contest but was convinced he would win.

Fans continue to hope for the mouthwatering clash to happen despite Carmelo Anthony setting aside the challenge.

