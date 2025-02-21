"Needs a 10-day ASAP" - Lakers fans react to Austin Reaves' brother Spencer winning BBL-Pokal in Germany

LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves' brother, Spencer Reaves, showed out for Mitteldeutscher BC in the BBL-Pokal, Germany's annual national basketball cup competition. A few days later, his highlights went viral, prompting Lakers fans to call for him to get a shot at playing alongside his brother.

Spencer helped Mitteldeutscher BC defeat the Bamberg Baskets 97-87 in Sunday's BBL-Pokal final, tallying 14 points, three rebounds and six assists. In doing so, his club made history, securing its first German Cup win.

Across five tournament games, Spencer averaged 19.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.0 3-pointers per game on blistering 55.8/57.1/90.5 shooting splits.

The 6-foot-3 sharpshooter's highlights made the rounds on X/Twitter on Thursday, with @LakeShowYo sharing them among LA fans.

Many remarked about the Reaves family's basketball genetics.

"Baller gene runs in the fam," @hsiaoboy said.

"Austin Reaves said his brother used to kick his a** all the time," @LakersOnX wrote.

"Ooters run in the family, dawg," @jordanumbers said.

Meanwhile, others pleaded for Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to give Spencer a chance.

"Rob, you know what to do!" @zay5giovanni wrote.

"Bro's cooking overseas. Bro needs a 10-day (contract) ASAP," @IcySnipes24 said.

"Give this man a two-way (contract), Lakers," @JPeezy808 wrote.

Austin Reaves' brother Spencer motivated him to break out of his early season shooting slump

While Spencer and Austin Reaves play on different sides of the globe, that hasn't prevented Spencer from giving his younger brother a hard time.

Following Austin's three-game stretch in which he shot 5-for-25 from 3-point range (20.0%) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, he broke out of his slump. The Lakers guard drilled six triples in his squad's 116-106 home victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 8.

Afterward, Austin noted that his brother had been teasing him about his shooting woes and quipped that he hoped his performance would quiet him.

"Feels good. My brother's been texting me, wearing me out about why I'm missing shots," Austin said. "He's definitely asleep right now, so when he wakes up, I hope he's happy with how I shot it tonight."

Since then, Austin has delivered career-best production in Year 4. Through 48 outings, he is averaging personal bests of 18.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.1 apg, 1.2 spg and 2.5 3pg, shooting 44.5%.

Thus, it appears his early season sibling banter paid off.

