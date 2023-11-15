Draymond Green was tossed again, this time for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold on Tuesday. The Golden State Warriors power forward, Klay Thompson, and Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels were all ejected from the NBA In-Season Tournament after a scuffle that erupted in the first two minutes.

It all started when Thompson and McDaniels got into it, with a bit of shoving and pulling. When Gobert intervened by pulling the former back, Green came in, grabbed the center in a headlock, and dragged him away from the scene.

McDaniels and Thompson were handed double technicals for the altercation while Green was slapped with a flagrant 2 foul, all of which resulted in automatic ejections. Both teams were yet to score at that point.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The move will likely have more consequences for the 32-year-old, who might face a suspension for his act. As he violently dragged Gobert, replays didn't necessarily indicate that he was looking to keep the peace on the hardwood.

This left analysts and NBA fans in shock as reactions poured in torrentially on social media. One of them wanted him to retire.

Expand Tweet

Some called for a lengthy suspension.

NBA fans couldn't believe Draymond Green choking Rudy Gobert

The replies continued to come in.

The fans wanted Draymond Green to be suspended

One of the more underrated moves in the whole shebang was Karl-Anthony Towns trying to give Green a lesson himself when pulling him off Gobert. He got away with a clean chit.

The Golden State Warriors will now be without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry for the remainder of the clash

While knee soreness kept Stephen Curry out of the clash, the ejection now sees the Warriors without Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The suspensions will see the Dubs short-handed, but that said, they head into halftime with a five-point lead over the Timberwolves, with the scoreboard reading 59-54.

For the Warriors, Dario Saric had 11 points, while Brandin Podziemski had 12 to show for it. Chris Paul chipped in with 8 points and 2 assists. The Wolves had Towns with 16 points, and Anthony Edwards with 11.

In Green's absence, expect more minutes for Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis. But they will miss the defense that both the seasoned forward and Thompson bring to the table. The shooting will now rely heavily on Paul and Wiggins as they look to notch up a win in their In-Season clash.