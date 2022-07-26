"Nepotism at it's absolute peak", “I guess they just throwing money away now" - Fans send in amusing reactions to Shareef O'Neal's contract agreement with the G League Ignite

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal may not have had the best Summer League experience. However, fans sent in some hilarious reactions when news of his contract agreement with G League Ignite was made public.

Shareef O'Neal earned himself a spot on the LA Lakers' Las Vegas Summer League team this year. Having gone undrafted at first, the situation looked bleak for the forward outside of LSU. However, the Summer League gave O'Neal an opportunity to put his skills and value on display.

Unfortunately, the LSU product barely saw any time on the floor to display his prowess.

While O'Neal may not find himself in the NBA just yet, another avenue remains open to him. Having signed with the G League Ignite squad, Shareef O'Neal can still work his way up into the league.

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 22-year old has signed a six-figure contract with G League Ignite.

O'Neal overcame open-heart surgery in 2018 and foot injuries in 2020 and 2021 to secure a six-figure professional contract.

However, considering that he is older than most of the players in the development team, fans have sent in some amusing reactions to the news.

Here are some of the best reactions to the situation from Twitter:

Alex 🔮 @0toHerr0 @BleacherReport @ShamsCharania Bro went from thinking he was playing with LeBron now he playing with high schoolers @BleacherReport @ShamsCharania Bro went from thinking he was playing with LeBron now he playing with high schoolers 😭

kennythedancer402 @kendellstrought @ImStillMe236 @TheAthletic @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic NBA He’s playing the sport he loves and getting paid good too. Can’t really be mad at that yet here you are hating @ImStillMe236 @TheAthletic @ShamsCharania @TheAthleticNBA He’s playing the sport he loves and getting paid good too. Can’t really be mad at that yet here you are hating

Kdizz11 @Kdizz11DFS @TheAthletic @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic NBA If his name was Shareef Smith he'd be playing for the YMCA @TheAthletic @ShamsCharania @TheAthleticNBA If his name was Shareef Smith he'd be playing for the YMCA

Mayar Zokaei @ZokaeiWorld @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium He is actually a pretty solid player and showed some promise in summer league. Has had a rough few years health-wise, good to see him just be able to do what he loves @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium He is actually a pretty solid player and showed some promise in summer league. Has had a rough few years health-wise, good to see him just be able to do what he loves

*FATE* @stripclub44 @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic



I’m gonna get hate for this but there’s more players that deserve that spot @Stadium Dude getting floor time because of the name of the back of his jersey.I’m gonna get hate for this but there’s more players that deserve that spot @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Dude getting floor time because of the name of the back of his jersey.I’m gonna get hate for this but there’s more players that deserve that spot

While some fans believe that the forward received the contract due to the name on the back of his jersey, the overall reaction remains positive.

Shareef O'Neal struggled at Summer League

Shareef O'Neal in action for LSU

Shareef O'Neal didn't have the best Summer League showing. Although it has earned a rather impressive contract in the G League, the overall display was underwhelming to say the least.

O'Neal first displayed skill at the NBA G League Elite Camp. Although he wasn't invited to the Draft Combine, the 22-year old put on a show for his team. Many expected that this would translate into impressive results in the Summer League.

Paired up with Scotty Pippen Jr. in the LA Lakers, the expectations for the two were high. Unfortunately, O'Neal saw very little time on the floor.

O'Neal averaged 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in just 10.7 minutes of game time. For obvious reasons, this wasn't enough to make a lasting impression on any team.

While the direct line to the Lakers may be shut, the G League emerges as a solid route to earn a spot in an NBA team. Considering the recent success the Ignite squad has had with seeing players through to the NBA, the 22-year old finds himself in a great program.

Additionally, teams in the league could benefit from having a player with his skillset on the roster. Fitting the bill for a modern big man, O'Neal could develop into an interesting asset if he is given the chance to do so.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Less than four years after undergoing open-heart surgery, @SSJreef made the most out of his summer league opportunity Less than four years after undergoing open-heart surgery, @SSJreef made the most out of his summer league opportunity 💜 https://t.co/UtNUs15bIR

