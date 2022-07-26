Create
"Nepotism at it's absolute peak", “I guess they just throwing money away now" - Fans send in amusing reactions to Shareef O'Neal's contract agreement with the G League Ignite

Shareef O'Neal during a Summer League game
Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta
ANALYST
Modified Jul 26, 2022 06:16 PM IST

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal may not have had the best Summer League experience. However, fans sent in some hilarious reactions when news of his contract agreement with G League Ignite was made public.

Shareef O'Neal earned himself a spot on the LA Lakers' Las Vegas Summer League team this year. Having gone undrafted at first, the situation looked bleak for the forward outside of LSU. However, the Summer League gave O'Neal an opportunity to put his skills and value on display.

Unfortunately, the LSU product barely saw any time on the floor to display his prowess.

While O'Neal may not find himself in the NBA just yet, another avenue remains open to him. Having signed with the G League Ignite squad, Shareef O'Neal can still work his way up into the league.

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 22-year old has signed a six-figure contract with G League Ignite.

Shareef O'Neal — the son of Shaquille O'Neal — will play for the G League Ignite next season, sources tell @ShamsCharania. O'Neal overcame open-heart surgery in 2018 and foot injuries in 2020 and 2021 to secure a six-figure professional contract.theathletic.com/news/shareef-o… https://t.co/ZyKWy0Qajn

However, considering that he is older than most of the players in the development team, fans have sent in some amusing reactions to the news.

Here are some of the best reactions to the situation from Twitter:

@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium What does this mean for LeBron’s legacy
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Bro got bumped down and is now playing with high schoolers 💀
@BleacherReport @ShamsCharania He will be in the @NBA soon after he dominated the g-league.
@BleacherReport @ShamsCharania Nepotism at it's absolute peak
@BleacherReport @ShamsCharania I guess they just throwing money away now
@BleacherReport @ShamsCharania Bro went from thinking he was playing with LeBron now he playing with high schoolers 😭
@BleacherReport @ShamsCharania HOLY OVERPAY
@BleacherReport @ShamsCharania https://t.co/nMeIiOBTZU
@BleacherReport @ShamsCharania Good marketing for the team. Will draw a crowd cause of the name.
@ImStillMe236 @TheAthletic @ShamsCharania @TheAthleticNBA He’s playing the sport he loves and getting paid good too. Can’t really be mad at that yet here you are hating
@TheAthletic @ShamsCharania @TheAthleticNBA If his name was Shareef Smith he'd be playing for the YMCA
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium He is actually a pretty solid player and showed some promise in summer league. Has had a rough few years health-wise, good to see him just be able to do what he loves
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Dude getting floor time because of the name of the back of his jersey.I’m gonna get hate for this but there’s more players that deserve that spot
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Bro’s agent made sure to tell him to tweet six-figure 😭😭😭
@overtime @SSJreef @ShamsCharania @theScore All g league contracts are SIX FIGURES

While some fans believe that the forward received the contract due to the name on the back of his jersey, the overall reaction remains positive.

Shareef O'Neal struggled at Summer League

Shareef O&#039;Neal in action for LSU
Shareef O'Neal in action for LSU

Shareef O'Neal didn't have the best Summer League showing. Although it has earned a rather impressive contract in the G League, the overall display was underwhelming to say the least.

O'Neal first displayed skill at the NBA G League Elite Camp. Although he wasn't invited to the Draft Combine, the 22-year old put on a show for his team. Many expected that this would translate into impressive results in the Summer League.

DOUBLE 🚨 DOUBLEShareef O’Neal posted #EliteCamp’s first double-double!! 💪🏽 with 11 PTS and 10 REB, the @LSUBasketball alum is making himself known!! https://t.co/kxzJ0dkdId

Paired up with Scotty Pippen Jr. in the LA Lakers, the expectations for the two were high. Unfortunately, O'Neal saw very little time on the floor.

O'Neal averaged 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in just 10.7 minutes of game time. For obvious reasons, this wasn't enough to make a lasting impression on any team.

While the direct line to the Lakers may be shut, the G League emerges as a solid route to earn a spot in an NBA team. Considering the recent success the Ignite squad has had with seeing players through to the NBA, the 22-year old finds himself in a great program.

Additionally, teams in the league could benefit from having a player with his skillset on the roster. Fitting the bill for a modern big man, O'Neal could develop into an interesting asset if he is given the chance to do so.

Less than four years after undergoing open-heart surgery, @SSJreef made the most out of his summer league opportunity 💜 https://t.co/UtNUs15bIR

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

