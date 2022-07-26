"Nepotism at it's absolute peak", “I guess they just throwing money away now" - Fans send in amusing reactions to Shareef O'Neal's contract agreement with the G League Ignite

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal may not have had the best Summer League experience. However, fans sent in some hilarious reactions when news of his contract agreement with G League Ignite was made public.
Shareef O'Neal earned himself a spot on the LA Lakers' Las Vegas Summer League team this year. Having gone undrafted at first, the situation looked bleak for the forward outside of LSU. However, the Summer League gave O'Neal an opportunity to put his skills and value on display.
Unfortunately, the LSU product barely saw any time on the floor to display his prowess.
While O'Neal may not find himself in the NBA just yet, another avenue remains open to him. Having signed with the G League Ignite squad, Shareef O'Neal can still work his way up into the league.
As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 22-year old has signed a six-figure contract with G League Ignite.
However, considering that he is older than most of the players in the development team, fans have sent in some amusing reactions to the news.
Here are some of the best reactions to the situation from Twitter:
While some fans believe that the forward received the contract due to the name on the back of his jersey, the overall reaction remains positive.
Shareef O'Neal struggled at Summer League
Shareef O'Neal didn't have the best Summer League showing. Although it has earned a rather impressive contract in the G League, the overall display was underwhelming to say the least.
O'Neal first displayed skill at the NBA G League Elite Camp. Although he wasn't invited to the Draft Combine, the 22-year old put on a show for his team. Many expected that this would translate into impressive results in the Summer League.
Paired up with Scotty Pippen Jr. in the LA Lakers, the expectations for the two were high. Unfortunately, O'Neal saw very little time on the floor.
O'Neal averaged 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in just 10.7 minutes of game time. For obvious reasons, this wasn't enough to make a lasting impression on any team.
While the direct line to the Lakers may be shut, the G League emerges as a solid route to earn a spot in an NBA team. Considering the recent success the Ignite squad has had with seeing players through to the NBA, the 22-year old finds himself in a great program.
Additionally, teams in the league could benefit from having a player with his skillset on the roster. Fitting the bill for a modern big man, O'Neal could develop into an interesting asset if he is given the chance to do so.