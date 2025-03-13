"Never contacted u in my life": LiAngelo Ball furiously hits back at Mazi VS for leaking text about Nikki Mudarris' alleged infidelity

Since his music career started to take off, LiAngelo Ball's personal life has been eventful. The former G-Leaguer-turned-rapper had to clear the air regarding alleged messages between him and someone connected to Nikki Mudarris.

Shortly after his song "Tweakers" went viral, Ball had a very public breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Mudarris. Since their split, the two have taken countless jabs at one another online. Things then heated up even more when Mudarris was courtside at an NBA game with Mazi VS.

A few days after their viral courtside appearance, Mazi posted alleged messages between him and Ball. In them, Ball accuses Mudarris of being with other men while they were still together.

After these messages went viral, LiAngelo Ball took to social media to give his side of the story. He claimed they aren't real and that he's never reached out to Mazi in the past. Ball also jabbed at Mazi, saying they are trying to stir the pot to make things interesting for reality TV.

"@mazivs I don't kno u n never contacted you in my life. Tell yo ex heux stop playin on tht phone no one want her messy ah either."

Via @gelo on Instagram

Ball and Mudarris were together for over three years before their public breakup, even having a pair of children together.

LiAngelo Ball denies claim of going six weeks without seeing his kids

Since they split up, Nikki Mudarris has called out the former NBA prospect on numerous things. She first accused him of getting another woman pregnant and criticized his alleged absence with their kids multiple times. Mudarris claimed Ball had abandoned them when they first split up, and now said it's been nearly two months since he's been around.

Following posts from Mudarris that he hasn't seen their kids in six weeks, LiAngelo Ball once again took to social media to defend himself. He claimed he's always been very active and present when it comes to parenting, and he'll be back with the kids soon.

While Mudarris was spotted with Mazi at a Chicago Bulls game last week, Ball also hasn't wasted any time finding a new companion. He already has a new girlfriend named Rashida Nicole.

Despite what's going on in his personal life, Ball isn't letting this get in the way of his momentum in the music world. He recently put out a new song with famous female rapper GloRilla titled "Can You Please."

