"Never dying passion": Draymond Green on how Steph Curry is defeating father time at age 35

Draymond Green has hailed his Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry for defying father time.

Curry is entering his 15th season in the NBA. While some players slow down at this point, the Golden State Warriors guard seems to be defying his 35 years of age, as he's keeping a high level of performance every game.

His longtime teammate Draymond Green has now shared the former league MVP's secret of defying father time. In an interview with NBA Radio, Green explained what goes on behind the scenes as Curry remains a highly competitive player despite being 35:

"I think he's one of the most special people you would be around. I think when you look at Steph, he smiles, he's the golden child-- he's all these things, babyface assassin, you name it.

"Underneath all of that, is a never dying passion that's just burning and raging. He works as hard as anybody work," said Green.

In the 2022-23 season, Steph Curry played 56 games and averaged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. What's more impressive is that he's averaging 4.9 3-pointers per game.

Draymond Green spilled the secret sauce for Curry's high level of play, thanks to the grind he puts in:

"Whether it is on the weight room, whether inside the basketball court and life-- he is always reading a book -- he works harder than anyone that I've seen work. You can just watch him. He is trying to defeat age," said Green.

"It is evident to me every day. Like every day and I watch him, and I was like, this dude continues to work harder and harder. Each year, harder and harder. This dude is trying to defeat age. We all know father time is undefeated, and guess what? He is beating those odds right now."

Steph Curry shares light moments with new teammate Chris Paul

As the 2023-24 season is about to begin, everyone's eyes are on how Chris Paul and Steph Curry could work together.

As the former NBA Finals MVP Curry shared, it starts with chemistry off the court. In a plane ride from LA to Sacramento, Steph Curry and Chris Paul discussed their preseason matchups and recalled having fun.

“We were laughing because on the plane on the way from LA to Sacramento we were at the card table, just small talking and we both knew the slate of preseason games that were playing that night and were looking forward to tuning in,” Steph Curry said of Paul earlier this month as per NBC Sports.

“We both laughed, like I don't know how many people on this plane actually know which four teams are playing in the preseason that night," Curry adds “So it's just basketball junkies that want to talk about it, live ,it and that feeds into everything."

The Warriors will test their new guard tandem when they host Chris Paul's former team, the Phoenix Suns, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Oct. 24 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in their season opener.