“Never Ever Go Against The Family”: LeBron James posts a cryptic message on IG while showcasing the latest outfit from his friend’s clothing brand

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has long been loyal to his inner circle. On Tuesday, James’ support for his friends continued when he promoted his friend, Edward Givens’ clothing brand “Layr Official” on his Instagram stories.

In typical LeBron James fashion, the superstar forward posted a cryptic message about family while showcasing one of the brand’s latest outfits:

“Never Ever Go Against The Family!!”

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James' latest Instagram Story

In his stories, James can be seen sporting a pink hoodie and shorts combo from Layr Official on the sidelines of a Lakers game. The company also shared the same photos of James on its IG page and thanked the superstar for his support:

“@kingjames seen in the @layrofficial Lightweight LO hoodie & short set paired with @uninterrupted ‘Chosen UN’ snapback! Thanks for the love.”

Lakers legend calls out LeBron James for eating on the bench during preseason

LA Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis

In other LeBron James news, he was recently called out for his sideline behavior during one of LA’s latest preseason games.

During Friday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors, James recorded 12 first-half points before taking the second half off. He then returned to the game in street clothes to watch the rest of the game from the sidelines. However, James also brought a meal along with him, which rubbed Lakers legend Michael Cooper the wrong way.

According to the five-time NBA champion, James eating on the sidelines showed a lack of leadership and an overall lack of respect for the game:

“I didn't like that. Again, he's LeBron James, but still, you've got to have respect for the game, man,” Cooper said on his Showtime with Coop podcast.

“He's over there — I don't mind the guy eating, but go eat in the locker room, and then when you come out, then you come out and be part of the team, not just sit on the end of the bench eating.”

James is set to turn 39 years old in December and is now the oldest player in the league entering his 21st season. So, most would probably forgive him for not taking preseason too seriously, given all the high-stakes games that he’s played in over the years.

However, James is one of the most heavily scrutinized athletes of all time, with his every move being over-analyzed. So, it looks like James once again can’t catch a break, even when it comes to something as simple as a snack during an inconsequential game.

