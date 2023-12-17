“Never gonna dunk on me”: Young fan mocks Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves guard hilariously claps back

Anthony Edwards shared a delightful moment with enthusiastic young fans while he and fellow Minnesota Timberwolves player Mike Conley were autographing memorabilia and distributing gifts to children during a holiday event at Target.

Edwards is known for both his athleticism and quick wit. However, he endured playful mockery from a young fan while flexing his strengths as a basketball player.

While signing memorabilia, Edwards told a kid about what he does as a player:

“I get a couple buckets, dunk on a couple people, that’s it.”

Another kid interjected:

“You’re never gonna dunk on me!”

Edwards playfully responded:

“Come on and get your stuff man before you get dunked on.”

Anthony Edwards is averaging 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 20 games this season.

The Timberwolves are the best team in the Western Conference with an 18-5 record. They also hold the top spot in defensive rating at 106.5. They are No. 4 in the league in net rating with 6.8.

Anthony Edwards talks about LeBron James and Michael Jordan

In an appearance on “360 With Speedy,” Anthony Edwards talked about LeBron James and Michael Jordan. He said James was the player he wanted to play one-on-one with the most and that Jordan was the greatest of all time.

Asked if he is looking forward to a one-on-one matchup with anyone, Edwards said:

“Everybody for real. I always try to do that versus LeBron, but it never goes. It never goes as planned because they always double-team me. I think that I always try to, like, cook LeBron ’cause I know everybody, you know, he's the best player in the league right now.

“He's been the best player for a long time. I think that's the main person who I try to cook, him or KD. But like LeBron and them never, they never guard me one-on-one.”

Despite continuous comparisons to Jordan, Edwards downplayed the notion, asserting that he is far from reaching the stature of "His Airness." The constant likening to the legendary Chicago Bull is attributed to his athleticism and relentless style of play.

Edwards added:

“He is the greatest ever to play basketball. And I’m so far from it. I’m, like, not even close. I just wish it stopped. Stop comparing me to Michael Jordan. He is Michael Jordan. I’m my own basketball player. Whatever I do, I do, but I am nowhere near Michael Jordan.”