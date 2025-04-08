"Never been paid to get an abortion": Anthony Edwards' ex Ayesha Howard sets record straight on alleged $100K offer from Timberwolves star

For the second time over the past week, Anthony Edwards' ex, Ayesha Howard, hit back at claims that she accepted any money from the Minnesota Timberwolves star regarding their daughter, Aubri Summer Edwards.

In a now-deleted Instagram story during an "ask me anything" round on Monday, a fan asked Howard if she "didn't get the abortion" after allegedly agreeing and accepting $100k from Edwards to do so. In response, Ayesha dismissed the allegations as a lie, citing that abortion is not an option for her.

"It is so unfortunate that people are really stooping this low to create narratives in hopes of saving face because they feel spreading lies to make me look like a bad person will justify their actions. I have never been paid to get an abortion my stance is and always has been 'abortion is not an option'!! I have never bargained the life of either one of my children," Howard wrote.

(Image: @little.ms.golden IG)

Ayesha Howard previously hit back at rumors that Anthony Edwards requested to pay her over $1 million upfront instead of 18 years of child support for their daughter.

The rumor was reportedly started when a user on X, formerly Twitter, claimed that Anthony Edwards "told a judge" that he wanted to "pay the whole 18 years of child support upfront." However, there was no direct mention of Ayesha in the post that has nearly two million views.

Just a day later, another user claimed that the three-time NBA All-Star "confidently paid $1,080,000 in child support all at once to cover 18 years worth of payments." This tweet also did not name Howard.

As reported by People, the child support claim is not true. Anthony Edwards is yet to publicly address the situation.

Anthony Edwards tells judge that ex Ayesha Howard can have sole physical and legal custody of daughter

Per "In Touch" on Monday, Anthony Edwards told the court that he consented to Ayesha Howard's request for sole custody of Aubri, their daughter born in October 2024.

This comes weeks after it was reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves star allegedly doesn't even want visitation rights to the child after a paternity test verified him as the father.

“[Ayesha] and I have one minor child together, Aubri Summer Howard. Paternity was recently established through DNA testing," Edwards said, according to court documents obtained by 'In Touch.' "I am not seeking child custody or visitation of Aubri. Therefore, the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature."

Moreover, as reported earlier this month, Ayesha Howard, who said she is unemployed, pleaded with a Georgia judge to award her temporary child support.

