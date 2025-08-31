"Never really did that back in Golden State": Klay Thompson reveals how he plans on leading Mavericks to promised land amid championship dream

When the Dallas Mavericks traded for Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors, the plan was for him to be an off-ball shooter alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. A year later, Doncic is now with the LA Lakers, and Irving is expected to miss the entire season.

The Mavericks are instead built around Anthony Davis and rookie Cooper Flagg, with Thompson set to take on an expanded role. On Saturday’s episode of the “Showtime With Michael Cooper Lakers Podcast,” Thompson said he is ready to be more of a leader.

"I gotta lead these guys with my voice,” Thompson said (per Joey Mistretta). “I never really did that back in Golden State, so now I have a different calling to use my championship knowledge and show these guys it's a journey. ... We just gotta peak at the right time.”

Getting there won’t be easy with a roster that may struggle to stay healthy all year, but Klay Thompson said he’s locked in.

"So, I'm really excited. I'm actually gonna go to the gym now. I haven't been this motivated in years."

In 2024-25, Dallas only made the play-in, winning its opener before being knocked out by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second game. The loss ended its season and marked the Mavericks’ first playoff miss since 2022-23.

This year, expectations are higher, with the team hoping to be more competitive in a crowded Western Conference — and Thompson bringing four championship rings from his Golden State run.

Klay Thompson praises Mavericks’ frontcourt

While the Dallas Mavericks’ backcourt has been hit hard by injuries, with D’Angelo Russell expected to run point next season, Klay Thompson highlighted the team’s strength up front.

"AD, when he's healthy, he is the best power forward, maybe of my generation,” Thompson said (per Joey Mistretta). I think we personally have the best frontcourt in the NBA when we're healthy. We have so much depth.

“And then getting a guy like D-Lo and having guard depth, I'm just really excited.”

The Mavericks’ front line is indeed deep, led by Davis and Flagg, along with Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin and PJ Washington, who is expected to sign a four-year extension worth just under $90 million.

Dallas will face stiff competition in the West, which features the defending champion OKC Thunder, a reloaded Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets, and perennial playoff teams such as the LA Lakers and Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Warriors.

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

