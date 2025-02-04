"Never seen a basketball player/rapper with CTE" - Cam'ron fires back at LiAngelo Ball claiming he has better flow than 'Hey Ma' hitmaker

Hooper-turned-rapper LiAngelo Ball and famed rapper Cam'ron have recently been involved in a back-and-forth spat over the past few weeks. After LiAngelo said that Killa Cam only has one memorable track, Cam'ron pulled out all the stops on Tuesday's episode of his show "It Is What It Is" with fellow rapper Mase.

In it, Cam'ron took aim at GELO for his comments, saying that he's never seen a basketball player with CTE, a dig that suggests LiAngelo Ball has brain damage. Of course, Ball, who goes by the stage name G3 / GELO, made it clear on his "What An Experience" show that he isn't sweating Cam'ron's previous comments.

"I will say I never seen a basketball player slash rapper, whatever, with CTE," Cam'ron said. (0:44) "There's no other way to explain his comments. I've never seen it before. I think it was a boxing, football thing, but obviously rappers slash basketball players can get it too."

Despite that, the 'Hey Ma' rapper focused on the middle Ball brother, building on previous comments that he only knows LiAngelo Ball because his dad is a marketing master.

Cam'ron extends invitation to LiAngelo Ball to go on his podcast for a discussion

Over the past few weeks, Cam'ron and LiAngelo Ball have taken shots at one another on their respective platforms. In the case of Killa Cam, he has used his show "It Is What It Is" - primarily a sports talk show - and his "Come And Talk 2 Me" podcast.

On the other hand, LiAngelo Ball used his "What An Experience" podcast to discuss the situation and conduct various interviews. Given that the two have taken indirect shots at one another, Cam'ron's "It Is What It Is" co-host Mase suggested that Killa Cam have GELO on his podcast to discuss things.

From the sounds of things, Cam'ron is down. During the latest episode of his It Is What It Is podcast, the rapper offered Gelo an opportunity to come on his show to hash things out.

"If you want, you're more than welcome to come on Gelo, have a great conversation, nothing fly," Cam'ron said. (3:09) "I'm just saying, people got to stop with this. All we said was the man was not a professional basketball player. That's it."

So far, G3 has not responded; however, it will be interesting to see whether he decides to take Cam'ron up on the offer.

