"New Embiid crying meme incoming" - NBA fans have got jokes as Ben Simmons surprisingly banks turn-around fadeaway shot

Ben Simmons has his sights set on a comeback season and continues to show why the Brooklyn Nets should have high expectations for him this year.

On Monday, the former All-Star made an all-around performance in the Nets' preseason loss to the Philadelphia 76ers (127-119), and fans have reacted to the same.

Ben Simmons spent 29 minutes on the floor and had eight points, on 4/8 shooting, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals. He also turned the ball over eight times, but his overall performance was decent.

Against the Sixers, Simmons showed that he has left his injury issues behind, especially with a turnaround fadeaway jumper he made early in the third quarter.

His turnaround jumper went viral, with NBA fans on Reddit expressing their surprise with Ben Simmons' condition, while some shared their anticipation for his comeback season.

"I saw "attempts" and audibly said, "noooo" because I just knew it would be an airball, and I felt bad for him. Pleasant surprise," a user wrote.

"A second fadeaway has hit. Pretty soon we’re gonna get midrange god Ben Simmons," another one wrote.

"Alright I'm ready for Ben's comeback season. Team Chaos would be feasting," a Reddit user posted.

"The "attempts" made me assume he missed. Didn't realize it meant he was going to the hall of fame with that sweeet fadeaway for years!" a user wrote.

"New embiid crying meme incoming," another one wrote.

"Next step is him doing this in a regular season game," a user posted.

"This man said he was coming back with a vengeance, and he meant it. Oh no," another user wrote.

"Benjamin Buckets," a Reddit user posted.

Ben Simmons says he's getting better day after day

Ben Simmons is using preseason games to find some rhythm heading into the regular season next week.

The former All-Star admitted that the more he plays, the better he gets in terms of building some momentum before the first game of the season.

"I feel good and each day. I’m getting better. I’m trying to get some rhythm with this team, just play the game and read everything that’s going on," Ben Simmons said last week, via the New York Times.

Simmons is expected to share the point guard position with Spencer Dinwiddie, but the Nets also want to see whether the duo can share the floor and work together.

"I’m trying to think how can we use this as an advantage for us? Spencer can handle the basketball, he can shoot off the basketball. There’s history to that," Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn said, via the New York Times.

"And there’s history to Ben creating shots for guys, because he plays with the pace. Really like not too many people can match that pace. And so can we use that to (our) advantage to get easy baskets? When you’re scouting us, who’s going to bring it up? It’s not gonna be the same person every single time."

The Nets end their preseason on the road against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Oct. 18. They kick off their regular season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers exactly a week later.