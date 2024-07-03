  • home icon
  • "New month new challenges": Jeanine Robel kickstarts 30-day fitness challenge amid allegations of Anthony Edwards' having second baby mama

By Evan Bell
Modified Jul 03, 2024 15:46 GMT
Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards' baby mama begins 30-day fitness challenge amid allegations that T-Wolves star has a third child (Image credit: Imagn, Jeanine Robel/Instagram)

Jeanine Robel, Anthony Edwards' baby mama, with whom the Minnesota Timberwolves star shares a daughter, began a new 30-day fitness journey this week. Robel took to her Instagram story at 10 AM on Tuesday to announce the challenge.

"New month new challenges... 30 day challenge for myself," Robel wrote in her story.
@coutureinc2 Instagram story
@coutureinc2 Instagram story

The announcement of her 30-day challenge comes on the heels of Edwards making headlines for allegedly having a third child with another woman, who aired him out on Instagram earlier in the week.

also-read-trending Trending

So far, Anthony Edwards has yet to weigh in on the situation and has yet to confirm whether the child is his. Instead, with the 2024 Paris Olympics coming up, he has seemingly been focused on preparing himself for a busy summer of competition.

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel share a daughter named Aislynn, who was born in March.

Latest allegations against Anthony Edwards

According to a woman on social media who goes by the name of Ally D, she and Edwards have a son together.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story this week, the woman shared several screenshots in which she can be seen texting with someone she referred to as "Ant."

While there's no way of confirming whether or not the person texting her is, in fact, Anthony Edwards, she also showed a video of Edwards wearing earrings she bought. Given that, it appears as though the Ant in question is, in fact, Anthony Edwards.

In one screenshot, she revealed that she and Edwards welcomed a son a month before he and Robel welcomed their daughter, writing:

"Dis was in november when I been knew he had a little girl before our son literally a MONTH before but seee how i always kept it P literally said congrats on the one on da way. So thats 3 kidss now."
@iamallyd on Instagram
@iamallyd on Instagram

In another post, she clarified the situation, writing:

“Our son 8 months…. Kids were not born the same time just a few months apart. One little girl in September. Then our son October then he just had one.”
@iamallyd on Instagram
@iamallyd on Instagram

In addition, she also shared a photo of a paternity test on her Instagram story. While she covered up the results, she rhetorically asked fans to guess what the results said.

Whether or not Edwards is, in fact, the father, only time will tell.

Edited by Krutik Jain
