New Orleans Pelicans 102-118 Utah Jazz: Twitter explodes as Zion Williamson bullies Derrick Favors only for the Pels to lose in a blowout

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz battled at Vivint Arena on Tuesday, with Zion Williamson making his way to the basket time and time again. However, it was the Jazz who were in tune tonight, dismantling the Pelicans 118-102.

Zion Williamson had 32 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the field, bullying his opponents at will when he drove down the lane.

Derrick Favors was caught at the wrong end of one of those drives and he got annihilated in the process. As expected, fans took to Twitter to express their sympathies for him.

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz announced their starters on Twitter

Zion Williamson and Donovan Mitchell came out firing in the first quarter. Williamson was 5-of-5 from the field with 10 points while Mitchell scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting. The latter also made 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the duo's performances:

Donovan Mitchell and Zion Williamson are putting on a SHOW in first quarter of Pelicans at Jazz. — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) January 20, 2021

Williamson, in particular, showed off his strength, which was not lost on this Twitter user who gave him a nickname.

To damn strong , @Zionwilliamson y name Hercules for now on — Tay Smith (@Og_Django) January 20, 2021

Twitterverse then followed with a barrage of hilarious reactions to Zion Williamson’s bullying tactics against Derrick Favors.

Zion is 10x The Forward AD Will Ever Be — 🚀 (@CancunClippers) January 20, 2021

bruh ong that’s embarrassing 😭😭😭 — Jay (@Jay90274229) January 20, 2021

And favors is like 6’8”, 265. 😱😤 — ♔KingDave du Rosier (@iAm_KingDave) January 20, 2021

One user thought Zion was the embodiment of the MCU's biggest villain, Thanos.

Is that Thanos or? — meetch (@dumbmeetch) January 20, 2021

In the second quarter, Mitchell and Rudy Gobert took charge for the Utah Jazz to give them a 55-49 lead by half-time.

What a look from Donovan Mitchell! 👀



He's up to 18 PTS as the @utahjazz lead at the break on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/sTB7C5C2mn — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2021

Rudy Gobert got a deflection, complained to the refs and got a block in 3 seconds. pic.twitter.com/MzyZrJU5xc — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) January 20, 2021

The Utah Jazz destroyed the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half

In the third quarter, the Utah Jazz were cooking from all over the court. The New Orleans Pelicans couldn't do anything to stop them, especially with Joe Ingles knocking down threes in his first game back.

The Jazz made a total of eight three-pointers in the quarter to extend their lead to 91-69.

There was little that the New Orleans Pelicans could do in the fourth quarter but they gave it one last try. Led by Zion Williamson, the Pels cut the Utah Jazz's lead midway through the period.

The @UtahJazz have four turnovers in their last five possessions and the other possession was a block by the @PelicansNBA that led to a layup.



Jazz lead down to 14, 99-85. #Takenote pic.twitter.com/FrTMI6at2W — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 20, 2021

However, the Jazz took control again with their 3-point shooters, making shots from everywhere. A fan even threatened to commit a capital crime if the Jazz lost.

Not to be dramatic, but if the Utah Jazz don’t win tonight I’m gonna climb onto a Chik-Fil-A billboard, remove one of the painting cows, and leave it on the lawn of the state capitol building. — Jimbo Slice (@JimboRudding) January 20, 2021

In the end, the Utah Jazz were just too much for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Jazz won 118-102 over the Pelicans tonight but the most talked-about story was Zion Williamson overpowering Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert on his way to 32 points on 74 percent field-goal shooting.

Here are more Twitter reactions to Williamson's performance:

Zion is a dominant force on the low block- once he gets position it’s over. He makes quick and decisive moves on the block and can use his body to challenge the elite shot blockers like Gobert. @NBATV @Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/4XIW39cpfU — Draft Club (@DraftClub) January 20, 2021

Excellent finish by Zion Williamson against Rudy Gobert, absorbing contact, then finishing through the DPOTY. Takes an incredible blend of strength, balance and hand-eye coordination to score here. Not many guys in the NBA could do it against Gobert. pic.twitter.com/qOIZTaNTfx — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 12, 2019

How dare Zion do this to my dear Rudert Gobert — Jenga Josh (@SpillWithUs) October 12, 2019

With so much hype surrounding Zion Williamson and the fact that he's living up to expectations, it's no wonder many are calling him the next LeBron James or the next Charles Barkley.

Why did AD want to get traded again? If LeBron was the next Michael, Zion is clearly the next LeBron. — Alexander MacLean (@corson) October 12, 2019

The two teams meet again on Thursday for the second game of their back-to-back set.

