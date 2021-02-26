New Orleans Pelicans 125-129 Milwaukee Bucks: Twitter explodes as Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo engage in a heated contest

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks battled down to the wire as Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo made superstar plays.
The marquee matchup was between the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, who are two of the best players in the game. The duo did not disappoint at all, giving fans highlight after highlight.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks? More like Zion vs Giannis in the first half
The first quarter, as expected, was a high-scoring affair between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks. The two teams are in the top 10 in offensive rating. However, the Pelicans are near the bottom in defensive rating (28th) while the Bucks are 10th.
This head-to-head between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson is what fans had been looking forward to.
Williamson was getting his way in the first half even against the Greek Freak. He had 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting.
Not to be outdone, Antetokounmpo was also able to get through the seams in the New Orleans Pelicans defense on his way to 19 points before halftime.
Here are some Twitter reactions to the duo's performances:
The second half was more of the same for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks
Antetokounmpo stopped Williamson at the rim, and Twitter was loving the encounter!
The New Orleans Pelicans' focus went away from Williamson for some reason, and it resulted in the Milwaukee Bucks getting a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Khris Middleton crashed the Giannis-Williamson party as the Milwaukee Bucks forward was on fire in the second half.
Donte DiVincienzo may have also had the assist of the year with a between-the-legs dish while falling out of bounds.
In the final two minutes with the score flip-flopping between the two teams, Brook Lopez met Zion Williamson at the rim and appeared to foul the Pelicans forward. However, there was no call. Twitter blew up with reactions to the decision.
The final two minutes were a furious battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans.
From controversial non-calls to the poor decision-making from the Pelicans at the end, this was an exciting game that the Bucks were able to win.
After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo sought out Zion Williamson and asked for the Pelicans forward's jersey. It was a beautiful moment between the two-time MVP and the young up-and-comer.
Fans were loving the game as Antetokounmpo and Williamson were the talk on Twitterverse.
Some are wondering what Williamson's place is in the ranking of best power forwards along with Antetokounmpo.
The Milwaukee Bucks have now won four straight games to improve their record to 20-13 while the New Orleans Pelicans fall to 14-18.
If there's anything we have learned from this game, it's that Giannis vs Zion will be a matchup worth watching from here on.
