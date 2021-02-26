New Orleans Pelicans 125-129 Milwaukee Bucks: Twitter explodes as Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo engage in a heated contest

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks battled down to the wire as Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo made superstar plays.

The marquee matchup was between the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, who are two of the best players in the game. The duo did not disappoint at all, giving fans highlight after highlight.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks? More like Zion vs Giannis in the first half

The first quarter, as expected, was a high-scoring affair between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks. The two teams are in the top 10 in offensive rating. However, the Pelicans are near the bottom in defensive rating (28th) while the Bucks are 10th.

This head-to-head between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson is what fans had been looking forward to.

Williamson was getting his way in the first half even against the Greek Freak. He had 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting.

Not to be outdone, Antetokounmpo was also able to get through the seams in the New Orleans Pelicans defense on his way to 19 points before halftime.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the duo's performances:

Zion muscles his way to a bucket💪



The Pelicans (+7.5) are keeping it close.pic.twitter.com/uYTBli9OhB — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 26, 2021

Bucks can’t keep letting small guys and/or Brook Lopez defend Zion. It’s just too easy for him. Need to see Giannis get those reps, I don’t mind Portis trying here and there, and I’d prefer Thanasis to anybody else on the roster. — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) February 26, 2021

Giannis in the paint over Zion 👀 pic.twitter.com/W5UYKbNz2H — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 26, 2021

GOOD one brewing in Milwaukee! 🚨



Bucks take a 69-68 lead to the break, but it's Zion leading the way with a career-high 24 points in the half. 😤 ⭐️



2nd half predictions? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Vr5LDcF9CE — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) February 26, 2021

In his rookie matchup the Bucks had Zion in hell.



This season?? pic.twitter.com/7dsI9wM13k — Chris Conner (@Impatientbull) February 26, 2021

Tight one at the break on TNT!@PelicansNBA 68@Bucks 69



Zion: 24 PTS, 11-15 FGM

Giannis: 19 PTS, 6 REB

Lonzo Ball: 12 PTS, 4 3PM

Donte DiVincenzo: 17 PTS pic.twitter.com/SIK3QAP7vh — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2021

can we play defense? — Panav (19-13) kinda happy (@bucksplswin) February 26, 2021

The second half was more of the same for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz during a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 12, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo stopped Williamson at the rim, and Twitter was loving the encounter!

Met Zion at the summit!! pic.twitter.com/BvNMJ7cqkV — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 26, 2021

Zion, meet Giannis. He's the reigning DPOY. pic.twitter.com/ZpoOpItL9W — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 26, 2021

Yeah we’re leading but why does Zion have 2 shot attempts and 0 points in the 3rd q rn — Zion Williamson FanPage (@zionheadlines) February 26, 2021

We are all tied up at 103 heading to the 4th!



Tune in 👀 TNT#WontBowDown | @sq_ford pic.twitter.com/kZWyDWujSv — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 26, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans' focus went away from Williamson for some reason, and it resulted in the Milwaukee Bucks getting a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

This Pelicans offense is terrible, they aren't even trying to get Zion the ball. What are we doing here? — Shamit Dua (@FearTheBrown) February 26, 2021

If Giannis is getting that call the officials need to give that same call to Zion — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) February 26, 2021

Khris Middleton crashed the Giannis-Williamson party as the Milwaukee Bucks forward was on fire in the second half.

Donte DiVincienzo may have also had the assist of the year with a between-the-legs dish while falling out of bounds.

“Middleton for three‼️”



KHASH MONEY makes it an eight-point lead in Milwaukee🔥🔥🔥#Bucks 113, #Pelicans 105 | 8:22 4Q pic.twitter.com/Kr0ngkF2NW — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) February 26, 2021

In the final two minutes with the score flip-flopping between the two teams, Brook Lopez met Zion Williamson at the rim and appeared to foul the Pelicans forward. However, there was no call. Twitter blew up with reactions to the decision.

Zion gets zero calls. Unbelievable. Dude’s shot like 2 free throws and has probably 30 points in the paint — Isaac Constans (@IsaacConstans) February 26, 2021

Yeah it’s ridiculous how Zion gets officiated — Louis Prejean (@LouisPrejean) February 26, 2021

Zion should get a foul call on 90% of the shots he takes. There’s no way you can easily stop him without fouling. — George Hathaway (@hathawaygeorge9) February 26, 2021

You’ve got to be kidding me. Everyone in a 1000 mile radius could see BROOK LOPEZ all the way up Zion’s arm. Be better refs — Tyler (@TyNOLA5) February 26, 2021

Refs when they see contact on Zion: Body is part of the ball — Terry Kimble (@kingterrykimble) February 26, 2021

Pelicans are on the second night of a back to back. On the road. Against a good Milwaukee team. This has been a good effort.



The officiating has been bad. SVG or David Griffin or SOMEONE in the Pelicans organization needs to be pushing to get Zion calls — David Fisher (@Fish_TBW) February 26, 2021

Zion had 25 attempts & only shot 5 FTs — ken (@JaiIposeShawty) February 26, 2021

The final two minutes were a furious battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans.

From controversial non-calls to the poor decision-making from the Pelicans at the end, this was an exciting game that the Bucks were able to win.

Pelicans stole the ball and didn’t end up taking a shot 😬 pic.twitter.com/ghYNxuU53B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2021

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo sought out Zion Williamson and asked for the Pelicans forward's jersey. It was a beautiful moment between the two-time MVP and the young up-and-comer.

Seeing Giannis and Zion smiling and exchanging jerseys after that battle was really cool.



Two of the most likable guys in the league. pic.twitter.com/1exnoTYGnn — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) February 26, 2021

Zion & Giannis swap jerseys.



Respect 🤝 pic.twitter.com/1dACYscNMf — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2021

These two All-Stars put on a show 🍿



Zion: 34 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast

Giannis: 38 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Ast pic.twitter.com/fwvIfHasIv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 26, 2021

Fans were loving the game as Antetokounmpo and Williamson were the talk on Twitterverse.

Some are wondering what Williamson's place is in the ranking of best power forwards along with Antetokounmpo.

i need to see Giannis and Zion on the same all star team — shotta⛷ (@shottadripp) February 26, 2021

Zion>Giannis. If Zion weren't often an afterthought on offense for Pels, he'd average 40. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 26, 2021

Giannis AD then u can argue zion for sure — Wunk (@munkontop) February 26, 2021

Giannis for mvp 💯 — Giannis the 🐐 (@space_gaming69) February 26, 2021

Giannis has looked like a three-time MVP these last nine games.



38 PTS - 10 REB - 4 AST

37 PTS - 8 REB - 8 AST

38 PTS - 18 REB - 4 AST

29 PTS - 19 REB - 8 AST

23 PTS - 12 REB - 8 AST

34 PTS - 10 REB - 8 AST

24 PTS - 17 REB - 10 AST

29 PTS - 15 REB - 9 AST

47 PTS - 11 REB - 5 AST — Jake Weinbach (@WeinbachNBA) February 26, 2021

Zion is a top 10 player in the NBA — Mike (@OxlongSports) February 26, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have now won four straight games to improve their record to 20-13 while the New Orleans Pelicans fall to 14-18.

If there's anything we have learned from this game, it's that Giannis vs Zion will be a matchup worth watching from here on.

