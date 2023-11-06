New Orleans Pelicans depth chart: How does CJ McCollum's absence after lung collapse affect Zion Williamson & company?

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the most unfortunate franchises with respect to injury luck in recent seasons of the NBA. Despite putting together a solid roster, injuries to key players, including Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, have regularly held them back from attaining their true potential.

Having started the 2023-24 season with a positive 4-2 start, the Pelicans were hoping to keep their good form going and to gain momentum toward contention. But once again, the inevitable injury bug seems to have caught up with them.

The Pelicans' depth chart is due some examination in light of the fact that their starting point guard CJ McCollum is reportedly set to miss some time with a collapsed right lung. McCollum is set to be re-evaluated in a couple of days to determine the severity of the condition and to determine how long he requires to be away from the court.

The Pelicans depth chart, in CJ McCollum's absence, is set to look like this:

PG: Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis Jr.

SG: Brandon Ingram, Dyson Daniels, Jordan Hawkins, Matt Ryan

SF: Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall, Matt Ryan

PF: Zion Williamson, Naji Marshall, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III

C: Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

McCollum's injury might prove to be a blessing in disguise for young guard Dyson Daniels. The No. 8 pick from the 2022 NBA draft has a chance to establish himself as a viable option high up the Pelicans depth chart for years to come.

The Pelicans depth chart lies thinnest in guard positions and CJ McCollum's injury is a huge test for Zion and Co.

The Pelicans were quite reliant on CJ to deliver the goods from both guard spots, especially offensively. McCollum's facilitation of the Pelicans offense is certainly going to be missed, but utilizing Daniels' playmaking and sliding Herb Jones or Brandon Ingram to shooting guard might be one approach the Pelicans take to solve their latest conundrum.

The Western Conference team seems ready to tackle adversity, but their lack of experience might just hold them back. Daniels making a second-year leap and Alvarado continuing to be "Grand Theft Alvarado" could do wonders to make the Pelicans depth chart look good at this point in the season and in their contention window.

Williamson may not be sticking around forever, and his durability poses an almost permanent question mark. It's time the Pelicans prove their mettle and their depth to the wider NBA public.