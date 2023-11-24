New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (Nov. 24): Latest update on Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado’s status

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the LA Clippers for a crucial NBA In-Season Tournament game with both Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado available. New Orleans released its injury report with only CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III and Matt Ryan listed out due to their respective injuries. With a nearly complete roster, the Pelicans are raring to go up 3-1 in the said competition and almost a guaranteed spot in the quarterfinals. A loss to the Clippers will tie them with the Clippers at 2-2 and complicate their chances of advancing.

Alvarado’s recent return has been a welcome boost since McCollum’s sidelining. “Grand Theft Alvarado” missed the Pelicans’ first 13 games due to a sprained ankle. The crowd-favorite made his debut for New Orleans on Monday against the Sacramento Kings.

With the Pelicans cruising to a win, Jose Alvarado played 15 minutes and finished with five points and three assists. Coach Willie Green said the team was thrilled with his return but they will not over-extend him.

In the rematch against the Kings, “GTA” played more meaningful minutes in a close 117-112 win. Alvarado completed his second game with 10 points, three steals, two assists and one rebound. The home crowd finally saw the same player they’d come to lustily cheer for.

Zion Williamson, meanwhile, has been largely healthy to start the season. Although he has missed three games already, the New Orleans Pelicans are not concerned. He was held out in each of those games for load management.

During the Pelicans’ 4-1 stretch, the team’s only loss came when “Zanos” was forced to sit out. He didn’t play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 18 as it was the second game of a back-to-back set and would have been his third in four nights.

Given his injury history, the New Orleans Pelicans will always be extra cautious when it comes to Zion Williamson’s health.

Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado will play key roles for the New Orleans Pelicans against the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers’ penchant for playing small ball might hurt them against the New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson will be a nightmare to defend against LA’s undersized forwards. PJ Tucker, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are elite defenders. But against “Zanos” in the post, his size, strength and skills will pose a serious challenge.

Jose Alvarado will also be counted on to provide quality minutes. Pelicans coach Willie Green will be hoping he’d be able to provide his usual spark, hustle and energy coming off the bench. LA’s star backcourt of Russell Westbrook and James Harden will have Alvarado’s work cut out for him.