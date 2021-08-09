New Orleans Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes accused of racially abusing and physically hurting police officer, LAPD Union urges NBA for punishment

21-year old NBA athlete Jaxson Hayes has found himself embroiled in a huge controversy following a violent arrest due to a domestic disturbance call that the LAPD received last month. Police officials were responding to a regular domestic disturbance call made by a Woodland Hills resident in the 22000 block of Mariano Street, Los Angeles.

Jaxson Hayes was arrested at around 2:50 AM on July 28th and was found outside the house. Officials went inside to talk to the alleged victim as Jaxson Hayes reportedly tried to forcibly enter the house.

This resulted in a physical altercation which eventually led to Hayes being tased twice and taken in on charges of resisting arrest. According to TMZ Sports, Jaxson Hayes was involved in a scuffle with three police officers. The Los Angeles Police Protective League, an LAPD union with over 9,000 police officials, has now sent an email asking NBA commissioner Adam Silver to take immediate action against Jaxson Hayes.

New Orleans Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes accused of using N-word, physically hurting police officer during violent arrest

The 21-year old New Orleans Pelicans center will start what will be his third season in the NBA, but has come under some offseason scrutiny. Hayes’ actions led a woman living in Woodland Hills to call in a domestic disturbance to the LAPD. When officials arrived, they reportedly found Hayes outside the house. He tried to forcibly enter the house when police officials went in to talk to the victim.

The woman in question later refused to cooperate with officials, which led to them taking Hayes in on charges of resisting arrest. Jaxson Hayes has now been accused of using the N-word and injuring a police official during the scuffle, with TMZ Sports also said to be in possession of email and video footage of the altercation.

The LAPD Union ended up sending a 4-page email to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The statement accused Hayes of using the racist term in addition to hurting a police official. Jaxson Hayes had initially claimed that LAPD was guilty of using excessive force during the arrest and that he was pinned down by police officials. Hayes also said that he could not “breathe” during the arrest.

According to the email, which claimed the existence of evidence in the form of cam-footage, Hayes physically attacked an official, resisted arrest and had to be subdued by three men. Adam Silver has not yet responded to the letter, with no official statement released by either Hayes or the NBA. Further updates are expected in the coming days.

