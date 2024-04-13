New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 12, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans had very little rest when they rolled into San Francisco for a showdown with the Golden State Warriors. New Orleans had less than 24 hours of downtime after beating the Sacramento Kings 135-123 when they faced the Dubs. However, if the Pels want to grab the sixth spot and final guaranteed playoff seed in the West, they need to try and win another road game.

Unsurprisingly, the Pelicans looked lethargic off the gate against the Dubs. Golden State quickly built an 11-point lead behind Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Trayce Jackson-Davis. The hosts went ahead 26-17 after the first 12 minutes of the game ended.

The New Orleans Pelicans eventually found their groove and shooting touch in the second quarter. They turned an 11-point deficit into a 16-point lead with outrageous deep, deep deadeye accuracy from CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III. The visitors went 10-for-13 in the second frame from rainbow distance to overwhelm the stunned Golden State Warriors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dubs' coughed up the ball nine times in the second quarter, causing the Pelicans to wake up from their slumber. Zion Williamson has struggled but his teammates have carried the cudgels. New Orleans went into the break carrying a 62-48 advantage.

Expand Tweet

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box scores

New Orleans Pelicans game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zion Williamson 4 2 2 4 0 Herb Jones 5 1 2 1 0 Jonas Valanciunas 10 3 1 0 0 CJ McCollum 17 4 4 0 1 Trey Murphy III 11 6 1 1 0 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 3 0 0 0 0 Jose Alvarado 3 1 2 0 0 Dyson Daniels 6 6 2 0 0 Matt Ryan - - - - - - - - - - E.J. Liddell - - - - - - - - - - Cody Zeller - - - - - - - - - - Jordan Hawkins - - - - - - - - - - Malcolm Hill - - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 0 6 5 0 0 Trayce Jackon-Davis 6 4 1 0 0 Andrew Wiggins 7 1 0 0 0 Steph Curry 13 1 1 1 0 Klay Thompson 5 3 0 1 0 Kevon Looney 6 2 0 0 1 Chris Paul 4 1 2 2 0 Moses Moody 0 1 0 0 0 Brandin Podziemski 5 4 1 0 0 Dario Saric - - - - - - - - - - Usman Garuba - - - - - - - - - - Gui Santos - - - - - - - - - - Jerome Robinson - - - - - - - - - - Lester Quinones - - - - - - - - - - Pat Spencer - - - - - - - - - -

CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson 3-pointers tonight

CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III stole the thunder from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the first half on Friday. The New Orleans Pelicans' underrated duo dumped eight 3-pointers in 14 attempts on the Golden State Warriors.

"The Splash Bros." were surprisingly reluctant to hoist from deep, combining to sink 4-out-of 6 shots.