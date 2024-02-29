New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 28, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans took on the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season on Wednesday. New Orleans, which demolished the New York Knicks 115-92 less than 24 hours ago, hoped to make it back-to-back road wins in the East. Although they are playing the second leg of consecutive games, the return of CJ McCollum from a foot injury should give them a boost against the Pacers.

Indiana, which struggled to hit shots in their 130-122 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday, came out sizzling hot. They raced to an early 12-point lead behind Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam. As expected, the Pacers pushed the ball every chance they had to wear down the Pelicans.

The Pacers bench, which has been superb, came alive early behind Obi Toppin and Ben Sheppard who combined for 15 points. After the first 12 minutes, Indiana rolled to a 40-24 advantage. This might be a rout early if the Pelicans continue to be lethargic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans, however, played much better in the second quarter. Zion Williamson found his groove while Ingram continued to sizzle. Indiana still had enough cushion, though, to lead 64-53 heading into the halftime break.

Expand Tweet

The third quarter was a seesaw battle that the fans wanted to see. Despite playing the back end of a back-to-back set, the New Orleans Pelicans' energy kept up. They stayed within striking distance of the Indiana Pacers.

CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson provided the scoring punch for the visiting team. Trey Murphy III, who started off the bench following McCollum's return, also hit timely baskets.

Indiana is leaning on balanced scoring to stay ahead of the Pelicans. Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin and Ben Sheppard had already breached the 10-point mark. After the first-quarter explosion, the Pacers carried a 96-86 advantage going into the final period.

The Pelicans had a several mini-rallies in the fourth quarter but the Pacers adequately responded every time. Siakam, Turner and Haliburton all ended up with double-doubles to lead Indiana to a 123-114 victory.

Expand Tweet

New Orleans gave everything they could but couldn't overcome the big deficit they gave up in the first quarter. Had they not started out of the gate slow, they might have had enough to pull off a late rally. The back-to-back set took a toll on their legs early on.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers game player stats and box scores

New Orleans Pelicans game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zion Williamson 23 3 4 0 0 1 10-20 1-2 2-5 -14 Brandon Ingram 30 6 4 0 0 1 8-20 1-5 13-13 -3 Herb Jones 14 4 1 0 1 0 5-8 1-3 3-4 +8 Jonas Valanciunas 0 3 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -14 CJ McCollum 23 6 3 0 0 1 9-21 5-8 0-0 -19 Larry Nance Jr. 6 6 1 0 1 2 3-3 0-0 0-0 -1 Naji Marshall 0 8 4 1 1 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Trey Murphy III 11 4 7 1 0 0 4-11 2-8 1-1 -13 Jordan Hawkins 7 0 2 0 0 1 3-5 1-3 0-0 +15

Indiana Pacers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 24 11 5 0 2 2 11-18 0-3 2-2 -3 Myles Turner 14 10 0 1 2 0 5-11 0-2 4-4 +2 Andrew Nembhard 8 4 1 1 0 1 3-7 2-2 0-0 0 Tyrese Haliburton 17 3 13 1 1 1 7-15 3-8 0-0 +11 Bennedict Mathurin 16 4 2 0 0 2 6-17 4-9 0-0 +4 Obi Toppin 16 6 2 0 0 0 6-9 2-4 2-2 +3 Jalen Smith 9 7 1 0 1 2 4-9 0-3 1-1 +12 TJ McConnell 8 4 9 0 0 0 4-8 0-0 0-0 +9 Ben Sheppard 11 1 1 2 1 0 4-8 3-7 0-0 +7