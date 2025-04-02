  • home icon
  New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 2 | NBA 2024-25 season

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 2 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Sameer Khan
Modified Apr 02, 2025 11:03 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Imagn
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 2

The LA Clippers are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Intuit Dome this Tuesday. This will be the third meeting of the 2024-25 season between these teams. So far, both teams have won a game each. The Clippers are rolling into this game, having won eight of their last 10. They hold the eighth seed (43-32) in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have been one of the worst teams in the league and sit at 14th (21-54) in the Western Conference. These teams last played each other on Mar. 11 in a game that ended with a 127-120 win for New Orleans.

The Pelicans were led by Zion Williamson, who recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 8-13 from the field. C.J. McCollum and Trey Murphy III also had a good night, combining for 44 points.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On the other hand, the Clippers hung their hopes on the shoulders of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Leonard finished the night with 29 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Harden was on fire, recording 25 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. With the score standing at 1-1, both teams will be gunning for the win tonight.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Injury Reports for April 2

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

Unfortunately, the New Orleans Pelicans will be missing many key players against the Clippers. Brandon Boston (ankle), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herbert Jones (back), CJ McCollum (foot), Trey Murphy III (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (achilles) and Zion Williamson (back) are all out against the Clippers.

LA Clippers injury report

Meanwhile, the Clippers only have a few adjustments to make for Tuesday’s game. Amir Coffey (knee) and Jordan Miller (hamstring) are the only Clippers out for the game against New Orleans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 2

youtube-cover
New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth charts

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to start Jose Alvarado, Bruce Brown, Keion Brooks Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Yves Missi.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Jose Alvarado

Bruce Brown

Keion Brooks Jr.

Kelly Olynyk

Yves Missi

Elfrid Payton

Antonio Reeves

Jamal Cain

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Karlo Matkovic



Lester Quinones



LA Clippers starting lineup and depth charts

The Clippers are expected to start James Harden, Kris Dunn, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

James Harden

Kris Dunn

Norman Powell

Kawhi Leonard

Ivica Zubac

Ben Simmons

Bogdan Bogdanovic


Derrick Jones Jr.

Drew Eubanks

Patty Mills



Kobe Brown

Nicolas Batum

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
