  • New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 10, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 10, 2024 06:31 GMT
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Ratings February 10

The New Orleans Pelicans took on the LA Lakers for the third time this season on Friday. New Orleans won 129-109 on Dec. 31 to even the head-to-head matchup at one game apiece. A star-studded battle was at hand after the Pelicans cleared forward Zion Williamson while the Lakers allowed LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play.

The Pelicans edged the Lakers in the first quarter 39-36 before LA bounced back in the second period, winning it 51-35. James and his teammates took an 87-74 lead heading into the second half. Fans got their money’s worth at Crypto.com Arena as the superstars played well.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 26 points, 12 assists and three rebounds. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram dropped 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as a duo.

The New Orleans Pelicans desperately tried to cut the deficit starting the third quarter but the LA Lakers held strong. D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura played well to keep the visiting team at bay. LA maintained a 115-102 lead entering the final period.

LA kept its foot on the gas in the fourth period, eventually forcing New Orleans to wave the white flag. A strong finishing kick settled the score at 139-122 and allowed the Lakers to grab a 2-1 lead in the season series.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers game player stats

New Orleans Pelicans player stats

Every starter for the Pelicans scored in double figures led by Zion Williamson's 30 points. Brandon Ingram backed him up with 22 but it still wasn't enough to overcome the Lakers' second-quarter explosion.

New Orleans coach Willie Green went deep into his bench as the rout was on the way. He gave six role players time on the court.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Zion Williamson309511212-190-06-7-17
Brandon Ingram22770327-170-28-80
Herb Jones13022024-83-52-2+2
Jonas Valanciunas101020224-60-02-2+3
CJ McCollum19430008-163-90-0-18
Larry Nance Jr.4660022-40-10-2-18
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl0000000-00-00-0-2
Jose Alvarado7320003-91-50-0-1
Trey Murphy III5 1 00002-31-20-0-19
Jordan Hawkins5 0 01012-31-20-0-2
Dyson Daniels7 1 11222-42-31-2-13

LA Lakers player stats

Like the Pelicans, the Lakers' starters also had at least 10 points each. D'Angelo Russell continued his excellent form by dropping a team-high 30 points. LeBron James took only 13 shots but ended up with 21 points to go with a game-high 14 assists. Austin Reaves also had a big night, tallying 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting, including 3-for-4 from deep.

Darvin Ham had the luxury of sending in his second-stringers as the Lakers cruised to the victory. Six from the bench mob also saw action on Friday.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis20661137-110-16-70
Rui Hachimura21510109-132-51-2+21
LeBron James214141126-132-27-8+15
D'Angelo Russell30251009-196-136-6+13
Austin Reaves272400010-153-44-5+3
Taurean Prince3210010-20-23-4+10
Christian Wood9100014-51-10-0+2
Jaxson Hayes6802103-40-00-0+17
Skylar Mays2 1 00101-50-30-00
Dylan Windler0 0 10000-00-00-0+2
Jalen Hood-Schifino0 1 00000-10-00-0+2

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers game player ratings

New Orleans Pelicans player ratings

Seven Pelicans players had negative advanced rating. Zion Williamson led the starters in that category with -26.7. Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas earned positive marks.

Here are the Pelicans' advanced player ratings:

PlayersOFF RatingDEF RatingNet Rating
Brandon Ingram123.0121.31.6
Zion Williamson
115.9
142.626.7
Jonas Valanciunas128.6125.03.6
Herb Jones129.0127.91.2
CJ McCollum117.2143.125.9
Larry Nance Jr.109.3144.435.1
Dyson Daniels115.8141.125.3
Jose Alvarado120.9120.50.5
Trey Murphy III109.5 154.8 45.2
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl83.3 116.7 33.3
Jordan Hawkins83.3 116.7 33.3

LA Lakers player ratings

All 11 players fielded by Darvin Ham had positive player ratings. LeBron James had a game-best +43.8 net rating. The worst among LA's Rui Hachimura who got +3.1.

Here are the Lakers' advanced player ratings:

PlayersOFF RatingDEF RatingNet Rating
Rui Hachimura143.8120.523.2
LeBron James139.2117.322.0
Anthony Davis125.8123.82.0
Austin Reaves122.4117.94.5
D'Angelo Russell138.1124.114.0
Skylar Mays111.4111.40.0
Taurean Prince148.9129.519.3
Christian Wood138.5133.35.1
Jaxson Hayes151.4 105.4 45.9
Jalen Hood-Schifino116.7 83.3 33.3
Dylan Windler116.783.3 33.3

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
