New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 10, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans took on the LA Lakers for the third time this season on Friday. New Orleans won 129-109 on Dec. 31 to even the head-to-head matchup at one game apiece. A star-studded battle was at hand after the Pelicans cleared forward Zion Williamson while the Lakers allowed LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play.

The Pelicans edged the Lakers in the first quarter 39-36 before LA bounced back in the second period, winning it 51-35. James and his teammates took an 87-74 lead heading into the second half. Fans got their money’s worth at Crypto.com Arena as the superstars played well.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 26 points, 12 assists and three rebounds. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram dropped 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as a duo.

The New Orleans Pelicans desperately tried to cut the deficit starting the third quarter but the LA Lakers held strong. D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura played well to keep the visiting team at bay. LA maintained a 115-102 lead entering the final period.

LA kept its foot on the gas in the fourth period, eventually forcing New Orleans to wave the white flag. A strong finishing kick settled the score at 139-122 and allowed the Lakers to grab a 2-1 lead in the season series.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers game player stats

New Orleans Pelicans player stats

Every starter for the Pelicans scored in double figures led by Zion Williamson's 30 points. Brandon Ingram backed him up with 22 but it still wasn't enough to overcome the Lakers' second-quarter explosion.

New Orleans coach Willie Green went deep into his bench as the rout was on the way. He gave six role players time on the court.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zion Williamson 30 9 5 1 1 2 12-19 0-0 6-7 -17 Brandon Ingram 22 7 7 0 3 2 7-17 0-2 8-8 0 Herb Jones 13 0 2 2 0 2 4-8 3-5 2-2 +2 Jonas Valanciunas 10 10 2 0 2 2 4-6 0-0 2-2 +3 CJ McCollum 19 4 3 0 0 0 8-16 3-9 0-0 -18 Larry Nance Jr. 4 6 6 0 0 2 2-4 0-1 0-2 -18 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Jose Alvarado 7 3 2 0 0 0 3-9 1-5 0-0 -1 Trey Murphy III 5 1 0 0 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 -19 Jordan Hawkins 5 0 0 1 0 1 2-3 1-2 0-0 -2 Dyson Daniels 7 1 1 1 2 2 2-4 2-3 1-2 -13

LA Lakers player stats

Like the Pelicans, the Lakers' starters also had at least 10 points each. D'Angelo Russell continued his excellent form by dropping a team-high 30 points. LeBron James took only 13 shots but ended up with 21 points to go with a game-high 14 assists. Austin Reaves also had a big night, tallying 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting, including 3-for-4 from deep.

Darvin Ham had the luxury of sending in his second-stringers as the Lakers cruised to the victory. Six from the bench mob also saw action on Friday.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 20 6 6 1 1 3 7-11 0-1 6-7 0 Rui Hachimura 21 5 1 0 1 0 9-13 2-5 1-2 +21 LeBron James 21 4 14 1 1 2 6-13 2-2 7-8 +15 D'Angelo Russell 30 2 5 1 0 0 9-19 6-13 6-6 +13 Austin Reaves 27 2 4 0 0 0 10-15 3-4 4-5 +3 Taurean Prince 3 2 1 0 0 1 0-2 0-2 3-4 +10 Christian Wood 9 1 0 0 0 1 4-5 1-1 0-0 +2 Jaxson Hayes 6 8 0 2 1 0 3-4 0-0 0-0 +17 Skylar Mays 2 1 0 0 1 0 1-5 0-3 0-0 0 Dylan Windler 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +2 Jalen Hood-Schifino 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 +2

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers game player ratings

New Orleans Pelicans player ratings

Seven Pelicans players had negative advanced rating. Zion Williamson led the starters in that category with -26.7. Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas earned positive marks.

Here are the Pelicans' advanced player ratings:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating Net Rating Brandon Ingram 123.0 121.3 1.6 Zion Williamson 115.9 142.6 26.7 Jonas Valanciunas 128.6 125.0 3.6 Herb Jones 129.0 127.9 1.2 CJ McCollum 117.2 143.1 25.9 Larry Nance Jr. 109.3 144.4 35.1 Dyson Daniels 115.8 141.1 25.3 Jose Alvarado 120.9 120.5 0.5 Trey Murphy III 109.5 154.8 45.2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 83.3 116.7 33.3 Jordan Hawkins 83.3 116.7 33.3

LA Lakers player ratings

All 11 players fielded by Darvin Ham had positive player ratings. LeBron James had a game-best +43.8 net rating. The worst among LA's Rui Hachimura who got +3.1.

Here are the Lakers' advanced player ratings:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating Net Rating Rui Hachimura 143.8 120.5 23.2 LeBron James 139.2 117.3 22.0 Anthony Davis 125.8 123.8 2.0 Austin Reaves 122.4 117.9 4.5 D'Angelo Russell 138.1 124.1 14.0 Skylar Mays 111.4 111.4 0.0 Taurean Prince 148.9 129.5 19.3 Christian Wood 138.5 133.3 5.1 Jaxson Hayes 151.4 105.4 45.9 Jalen Hood-Schifino 116.7 83.3 33.3 Dylan Windler 116.7 83.3 33.3

