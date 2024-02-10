New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 10, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans took on the LA Lakers for the third time this season on Friday. New Orleans won 129-109 on Dec. 31 to even the head-to-head matchup at one game apiece. A star-studded battle was at hand after the Pelicans cleared forward Zion Williamson while the Lakers allowed LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play.
The Pelicans edged the Lakers in the first quarter 39-36 before LA bounced back in the second period, winning it 51-35. James and his teammates took an 87-74 lead heading into the second half. Fans got their money’s worth at Crypto.com Arena as the superstars played well.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 26 points, 12 assists and three rebounds. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram dropped 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as a duo.
The New Orleans Pelicans desperately tried to cut the deficit starting the third quarter but the LA Lakers held strong. D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura played well to keep the visiting team at bay. LA maintained a 115-102 lead entering the final period.
LA kept its foot on the gas in the fourth period, eventually forcing New Orleans to wave the white flag. A strong finishing kick settled the score at 139-122 and allowed the Lakers to grab a 2-1 lead in the season series.
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers game player stats
New Orleans Pelicans player stats
Every starter for the Pelicans scored in double figures led by Zion Williamson's 30 points. Brandon Ingram backed him up with 22 but it still wasn't enough to overcome the Lakers' second-quarter explosion.
New Orleans coach Willie Green went deep into his bench as the rout was on the way. He gave six role players time on the court.
LA Lakers player stats
Like the Pelicans, the Lakers' starters also had at least 10 points each. D'Angelo Russell continued his excellent form by dropping a team-high 30 points. LeBron James took only 13 shots but ended up with 21 points to go with a game-high 14 assists. Austin Reaves also had a big night, tallying 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting, including 3-for-4 from deep.
Darvin Ham had the luxury of sending in his second-stringers as the Lakers cruised to the victory. Six from the bench mob also saw action on Friday.
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers game player ratings
New Orleans Pelicans player ratings
Seven Pelicans players had negative advanced rating. Zion Williamson led the starters in that category with -26.7. Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas earned positive marks.
Here are the Pelicans' advanced player ratings:
LA Lakers player ratings
All 11 players fielded by Darvin Ham had positive player ratings. LeBron James had a game-best +43.8 net rating. The worst among LA's Rui Hachimura who got +3.1.
Here are the Lakers' advanced player ratings:
