  New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 05, 2025 04:47 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Imagn
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers player stats and box score for Mar. 4 game. [photo: Imagn]

The New Orleans Pelicans capped off a four-game road trip with a showdown against the LA Lakers at Crypto.Com Arena. Zion Williamson and Co, who lost 104-99 at home in mid-November, looked to even the season series. The Pelicans hoped to take advantage of the absence of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jordan Goodwin and Markieff Morris in the rematch.

Luka Doncic scattered 17 points in the first quarter with four assists and three rebounds to push the Lakers to a 36-23 lead. Shake Milton came off the bench to contribute six points, one assist and one steal.

Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III and CJ McCollum combined for 19 points, seven assists and two rebounds for the Pelicans. The Pelicans' 1-for-6 3-point shooting and errors caused them to trail after the first quarter ended.

The Pelicans held Doncic to three second-quarter points but Jaxson Hayes took over the scoring slack with 15. LeBron James added nine in the period as the Lakers ended halftime with a 69-59 advantage.

Zion Williamson finished the first half with 21 points to keep the Pelicans in striking distance. McCollum and Murphy combined for 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds to help Williamson.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kelly Olynyk211
Zion Williamson2124
Yves Missi020
CJ McCollum1025
Trey Murphy III1133
Bruce Brown421
Karlo Matkovic221
Jose Alvarado011
Jordan Hawkins921
Jamal Cain--- --------
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl- - --------
Brandon Boston- - --------
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith530
LeBron James1245
Jaxson Hayes1980
Gabe Vincent001
Luka Doncic2059
Jarred Vanderbilt240
Trey Jemison III012
Shake Milton801
Dalton Knecht321
Cam Reddish- - --------
Alex Len- - --------
Bronny James- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses

Edited by Michael Macasero
